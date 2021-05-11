Unconventional and Unexpected: Daylight Wine & Spirits Challenges Status Quo with Launch of New Ammunition Whiskey

Ammunition Wine has been at the forefront of the company's success, attracting a consumer that appreciates its easy drinkability as much as the brand that celebrates the ethos of hard work and the relentless independent spirit. A marriage of craft and science, Daylight's new Ammunition Whiskey is a winery's unexpected approach to spirits. The whiskey and rye are produced in small 2-, 3-, and 4-year-old batches and finished in French Bordeaux and French Burgundy wine barrels, which previously held Ammunition Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon and Russian River Pinot Noir.

"We're thrilled to expand the Ammunition family with bold, well-aged, and approachable Bourbon and Rye," says Andy Wahl, Co-Founder of Daylight Wine & Spirits. "We've applied our timeless craft and care to the Ammunition Whiskey collection, so whether you're a wine or whiskey drinker – or both! – Ammunition will continue to be synonymous with the highest-caliber beverages."

Available in May 2021, the Ammunition Whiskey collection launches with a Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Rye Whiskey. "Bourbon whiskey drinkers will love the multidimensional notes of sweet caramel and vanilla with subtle notes of cherries and bacon," says Wahl. "And the straight rye whiskey has hints of rich butterscotch, rye spice and caramelized red berries."

Ammunition Whiskey is available in select national grocery stores and restaurants in May 2021. For more information on Daylight Wine & Spirits and the new Ammunition Whiskey, visit daylightwineandspirits.com.

About Daylight Wine & Spirits

Founded in 2013 by Andy Wahl and Bill Kerr, Daylight Wine & Spirits is focused on producing world class wines and spirits and connecting them with passionate consumers. Daylight's winemaking team believes great wines start in the vineyard and grapes are truly the ammunition to crafting premium, award-winning wines at an accessible price point. The company combines traditional farming practices with tried-and-true winemaking techniques to harness the natural beauty of each vintage, and deftly craft wines that are both true to their source and uniquely Daylight Wines & Spirits. The collection includes a lineup of untraditional brands that challenge convention and were created for people, not critics. For more information on Ammunition, Badgerhound, Trollop, Mr. Moody's Potion, Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Straight Rye Whiskey visit: daylightwineandspirits.com.

SOURCE Daylight Wine & Spirits