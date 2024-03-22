Unconventional Careers for Physicians

New Book from the American Association for Physician Leadership Explores Unique Ways to Leverage a Medical Degree and Remain Involved in Patient Care

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book published by the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL), 50 Unconventional Clinical Careers for Physicians: Unique Ways to Use Your Medical Degree Without Leaving Patient Care is a guide to exploring alternative paths in clinical medicine.

Conventional medical practice (e.g., traditional group or solo practice, employed by a hospital or healthcare system) sometimes leaves physicians feeling unfulfilled, frustrated, burned out, and undervalued — especially as healthcare corporations are increasingly not owned by physicians, as the scope of work of advanced practice providers increases, and as administrative burdens on physicians increase.

However, many physicians don't realize the alternatives that are available to them. Many feel "stuck" in the type of practice they are displeased with. Others feel that they must leave medicine entirely. This book will advise them of a happy medium: uncommon and atypical types of clinical practices.

Each chapter includes general information about a different career area, such as working with adolescents, athletes, or celebrities and in particular areas such as addictions, pain, and end-of-life care. Each section describes what physicians do in this type of work, and what makes it unconventional.

The book's author, Sylvie Stacy, MD, MPH, received her medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed a residency in preventive medicine at Johns Hopkins. She has held nonclinical jobs in medical writing, medical education, utilization management, and clinical documentation improvement.

"Dr. Stacy addresses the need for physicians to recognize that there are many potential career paths for physicians, and one need not feel limited," said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS (C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL. "Without abandoning clinical care, physicians can carve out an unconventional path that speaks to their specific passions and interests."

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

SOURCE AAPL