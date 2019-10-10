Unconventional Diner's Eric Eden Bringing The Ardent to Capitol Crossing

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Group Partners (PGP) announced today that Eric Eden, owner of Unconventional Diner, will bring The Ardent, a modern Mediterranean-style restaurant to Capitol Crossing. Unconventional Diner's chef, David Deshaies, will work with Eden in opening the new restaurant. The Ardent will be located at 200 Massachusetts Avenue.

"Eric is a leading innovator in the DC food scene and we're pleased to have him and his team sign on to make Capitol Crossing the home for his latest concept, The Ardent," said Jeffrey Sussman, President of Property Group Partners. "Capitol Crossing is an ambitious, eco-friendly mixed used development project that will be an exciting location for residents, restaurants and businesses alike. Eric and David bringing The Ardent to 200 Massachusetts Avenue is another important milestone in making Capitol Crossing a true destination for D.C. residents."

The Ardent follows Eden's success with Unconventional Diner, which won two RAMMY awards in June – including Upscale Brunch of the Year and Pastry Chef of the Year – that were presented by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

"Ardent is defined as enthusiastic, passionate, burning or glowing, and that's exactly how we feel bringing this new modern Mediterranean restaurant to Capitol Crossing," said Eden. "The Ardent will feature a large-scale wood-burning oven, Murano glass chandeliers, and flashes of Mediterranean blue and sunset pinks to provide the perfect warm backdrop to our cuisine."

The Ardent follows the American Petroleum Institute, which leases approximately 75,000-square feet, and WeWork, which leases 111,000-square feet across three floors, as the first tenants to occupy 200 Massachusetts Avenue.

Capitol Crossing is a 2.2 million square foot development constructed atop Interstate 395 along Massachusetts Avenue. 200 Massachusetts Avenue opened in 2018 and offers 400,000-square feet across 12 floors. It is the first of the five buildings to be awarded the LEED Platinum Certification.

To learn more about Capitol Crossing, please visit www.capitolcrossingdc.com.

About Capitol Crossing:

Capitol Crossing is restoring the original L'Enfant Plan by re-connecting Capitol Hill and East End, divided by the I-395 Center Leg Freeway. Capitol Crossing creates three new city blocks supporting 2.2 million square feet of new mixed-use space in ﬁve buildings. The project is supporting 4,000 construction jobs, and – once completed – there will be an estimated 8,000 employees and residents in the ﬁve buildings. Investments and upgrades by Property Group Partners include more than $200 million of private funding that is paying for infrastructure and utility upgrades, new and improved roads, and revitalization of surrounding neighborhoods. Once completed, the project will grow the city's tax base by adding more than $40 million in annual new property tax revenue. For more information visit www.capitolcrossingdc.com.

About Property Group Partners:

Property Group Partners, formerly Louis Drefyus Property Group has developed, acquired and managed first-class office buildings in North America and Europe for over 40 years. Active in the Washington real estate market since the early 1970s, it developed and manages Station Place, the 1.6-million-square foot development connected to Union Station that is the headquarters of the SEC, 1101 New York Avenue, and 801 Seventeenth. Louis Dreyfus Property Group also developed an owned the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown and 2001 K Street.

