Unconventional Production in the US Lower 48 Region - Major Oil Shale Players Include Permian Basin, DJ Basin, Eagle Ford & Bakken, while Haynesville, Marcellus & Scoop Stack Dominate Gas Shale

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 -- The "Unconventional Production in the US Lower 48, H1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US crude oil production has been on a positive trend in 2023 amid heightened geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Additionally, a rise in international demand for petroleum products also played a pivotal role in bolstering oil production in the country.

Nearly 75% of the US crude production in 2023 was obtained from the shale plays in the Lower 48 (L48) region. Permian Basin, DJ Basin, Eagle Ford, and Bakken are the major oil shale plays in the US, while Haynesville, Marcellus, Utica, and Scoop Stack are major gas shale plays.



Report Scope

The report analyses the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the US Lower 48 shale plays.

Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas historical production in US L48 shale plays during 2020-27

Detailed information of well development, permits and deals across US L48 shale plays

In-depth information of economic viability, well productivity and well completion parameters across major shale plays in the US

Analysis of top companies' net acreage, and planned capital expenditure in 2023

Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions across major shale plays during 2023

Key Benefits

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the major shale plays in the US

Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in the major US shale plays

Keep yourself informed of the latest M&A activity in across major shale plays

Identify opportunities and challenges in across major US shale plays

Key Topics Covered:



1. Major Developments in the US Lower 48, 2023



2. Lower 48, Historical Production and Short-Term Outlook

2.1 US Lower 48, Historical Production and Short-Term Outlook, 2020-2027

US Lower 48, Crude Oil Production Outlook by Major Shale Plays, 2020-2027

US Lower 48, Natural Gas Production Outlook by Major Shale Play, 2020-2027

3. US Lower 48, Recent Developments and Trends among Major Shale Plays

3.1 Well Development Activity, January - June 2023

3.2 Rig Count, January - June 2023

3.3 Drilled Uncompleted Wells, January - June 2023

3.4 Well Permits, January - June 2023

3.5 Deals, January - June 2023



4. US Lower 48, Economic Viability

4.1 Crude Oil Break-even Price across Major Shale Plays

4.2 Natural Gas Break-even Price by Major Shale Plays

4.3 US Lower 48, Well Productivity



30 days Initial Oil Production by Major Oil Plays



30 days Initial Gas Production by Major Gas Plays

Estimated Ultimate Recovery of Crude Oil by Major Oil Plays

Estimated Ultimate Recovery of Natural Gas by Major Shale Plays

4.4 US Lower 48, Well Completion

Average Lateral Length by Major Shale Plays

Average Proppant Mass by Major Shale Plays

Average Proppant Mass per Lateral Length by Major Shale Plays

4.5 US Lower 48, Cost Trend

Average Well Costs by Major Shale Play

5. US Lower 48, Analysis of Top Companies

5.1 Total Net Acreage of Major Operators

5.2 Hydrocarbon Production of Major Companies, 2022

Crude oil and condensate production of leading operators across major US shales

Natural gas production of leading operators across major US shales

5.3 Planned Capital Expenditure for Major Operators in 2023



6. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the US Lower 48, 2022 - 2023

6.1 Overview of M&A Activity



