Uncork for a Cure Returns Saturday, November 4th

DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With two months until Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Metro Detroit's The Dynami Foundation is in final planning stages for their 8th annual Uncork for a Cure, while also adding two additional events to this year's fundraising efforts. Shortly before the 8th annual Uncork for a Cure (November 4th at M1 Concourse), the team behind The Dynami Foundation is also hosting Uncork Up North at the Hagerty Garage in Traverse City (October 11th) and Neiman Marcus Troy will host an Art & Fashion Show Luncheon (October 19th). This trio of events aims to meet a cumulative goal of $3 million raised over eight years for Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC) research while also supporting local women in financial need.

The mission of The Dynami Foundation is to raise funds for scientific research, education and patient support surrounding breast cancer. To date, the foundation has funded fifteen research projects while also funding grants to almost twenty Metro Detroit women in need through the partnership with the Jennie Bicknell Memorial Fund.

On November 4th, the 8th Annual Uncork for a Cure celebration will return to M1 Concourse for an evening showcasing the city's best culinary talent and award-winning wines curated by nationally renowned and locally beloved Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon of Plum Market alongside sommeliers and wine professionals. Additionally, guests can enjoy M1 Ferrari track rides hosted by Cauley Ferrari. Artist Mike Han will return for a live painting experience and new this year, a special Uncork gallery of artwork curated by Mary Wysocki of Paragon Art Collective. This art collective and more will be available in the evening's live and silent auctions. Participating restaurants include Mabel Gray, SheWolf, Grey Ghost, Takoi, Selden Standard, Barda, Oak & Reel, Marrow, Brine Oyster House and many others.

On October 11th, for the first time ever, Uncork for a Cure will travel to Traverse City to bring their signature event, Uncork Up North to the highly exclusive Hagerty Garage. To spark change, draw inspiration, and embrace the power of what a community can do together, the team is partnering with owner and advanced sommelier, Amanda Danielson of Trattoria Stella and nationally renowned and first woman Master Sommelier in the United States, Madeline Triffon of Plum Market alongside the best chefs in Northern Michigan. The foundation's featured artist, Mike Han, will also have his work on display.

Additionally, on Thursday, October 19th, The Dynami Foundation alongside longtime partner Neiman Marcus Troy will host an Art & Fashion Show Luncheon to raise funds for breast cancer research. Artist Mike Han's linework, in the unmistakable color of the cause (pink), will greet guests as they enter the store. Mary Wysocki of Paragon Art Collective will curate a selection of works from local artists to be unveiled at the event, which will remain on public display until auctioning at the November 4th Uncork for a Cure event.

The luncheon will be hosted by Renee Janovsky, Vice President and Market General Manager of Neiman Marcus Troy, a breast cancer survivor. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal prepared by Chef Anthony Lombardo (SheWolf) and Chefs John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino (Grey Ghost) alongside a fashion presentation of some of the season's best looks.

To date, the event has raised over $2,000,000. The Dynami Foundation continues to advance the fight against breast cancer, specifically Lobular breast cancer research, which accounts for 15% of all breast cancers yet only 1% of research funding is directed to this common subtype.

"This year marks my 11th year being breast cancer free and I'm even more energized to help local women in need through Uncork for a Cure. I'm so thankful for our partners, chefs and supporters who have helped us along our journey these past 8 years and looking forward to not only an incredible Uncork celebration but adding two fabulous events to this year's line-up." says founder Flora Migyanka.

Additional details can be found: https://www.dynamifoundation.org/ Sponsorship details and registration: https://e.givesmart.com/events/vp8/

Dynami is the Greek word for Strength.

The Dynami Foundation is committed to further the science, research, treatment and prevention of breast cancer and to strengthen patients as they navigate the complexities of the breast cancer journey. For more information: www.uncorkforacure.org

