Uncorrelated Launches U-Alts, a Diligence-Enabled Alternative Investment Platform for Its Growing LP Investor Network

Curated, diligenced access for LPs, and a complete investor-relations system for managers.

WESTPORT, Conn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncorrelated, the ecosystem for alternatives, launched U-Alts, a diligence-enabled alternative investment platform for its growing network of LP investors and the fund managers they evaluate, as private wealth moves into alternatives.

The launch comes as registered investment advisers, family offices, wealth platforms, and ultra-high-net-worth investors increase their exposure to alternatives, widening the gap in manager discovery, diligence, subscription execution, and reporting.

U-Alts serves both sides of that market. LPs get a curated environment to discover and evaluate managers across private equity, venture capital, private credit, hedge funds, and other differentiated strategies. Managers get a single investor-relations system for fund listing, data rooms, subscription documents, and reporting.

"Private wealth's allocation to alternatives is expected to grow from about $4 trillion to $13 trillion by 2032. That capital needs better infrastructure around discovery, diligence, execution, and reporting, and managers need a better way to serve it. U-Alts is how that capital gets unlocked."



Geoff Marcus, Co-Founder of Uncorrelated

Every manager on U-Alts undergoes independent investment and operational due diligence, producing a standardized, investor-facing report; approved funds carry a "U-Alts Listed" mark.

The platform provides manager profiles, short-form videos, and tiered data rooms, and digitizes subscription documents with e-signature. LPs access capital accounts, performance, distributions, and tax documents (K-1s) through a branded portal connected to fund administrators where available.

"U-Alts adds a diligence and technology layer around the hardest parts of the alternatives process: discovery, subscription workflow, reporting, and manager monitoring. It lets managers keep their exisiting fund structure while giving investors an organized way to source and monitor managers through Uncorrelated's events, community, and diligence."



Peter Murrugarra, Co-Founder of Uncorrelated

The platform also supports adviser workflows, letting advisers pre-populate client information while the client retains final execution. Proceeds are wired directly to the fund, sponsor, or administrator, with no required intermediate vehicle or escrow.

"Investor reporting is often where manager relationships strengthen or break down. We standardize the steps around it, from qualification to subscription execution, so materials, capital accounts, performance, distributions, and tax documents live in one place."



Steve Burnham, Partner, Head of Platform, U-Alts

U-Alts becomes the technology arm of Uncorrelated's ecosystem, which spans conferences, private meetings, media, and community across major markets, including Miami, New York, London, and the Cayman Islands, alongside the Uncorrelated magazine and one-on-one manager-allocator meetings.

ABOUT UNCORRELATED

Uncorrelated is the ecosystem for alternatives, connecting investors, managers, and partners across three integrated verticals: events, technology, and media, with a focus on differentiated, niche, and capacity-constrained strategies underrepresented in larger allocator channels. www.uncorrelatedalts.com

CONTACTS:

MEDIA & PARTNERSHIPS

Geoff Marcus

Co-Founder, Uncorrelated

(203) 864-9755

[email protected]

PLATFORM & MANAGER ONBOARDING

Steve Burnham

Partner, Head of Platform, U-Alts

[email protected]

DUE DILIGENCE & MANAGER REVIEW

Peter Murrugarra

Co-Founder, Uncorrelated [email protected]

SOURCE Uncorrelated Alts