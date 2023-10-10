Uncovering Key Competitors and Market Trends: Dive into the Carbon Footprint Market Insights

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Footprint: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a world increasingly focused on environmental sustainability, the global Carbon Footprint market is set to flourish, projected to reach a substantial size of 40.7 Billion Tonnes by 2027. To help businesses thrive in this dynamic industry, we have meticulously crafted a market research report that serves as a critical companion for strategic decision-making.

Our insightful report delves deep into the Carbon Footprint market, offering crucial insights such as the strategic market shares of global competitors and significant economic trends. Explore the remarkable growth in markets worldwide, from the United States to China, and identify your unique business advantage for 2022.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Growth: The global Carbon Footprint market, estimated at 35.8 Billion Tonnes in 2020, is projected to reach 40.7 Billion Tonnes by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during the analysis period from 2020 to 2027. Regional Insights: The U.S. Carbon Footprint market is estimated at 9.7 Billion Tonnes in 2020. Meanwhile, China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach 7.4 Billion Tonnes by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.8% during the period from 2020 to 2027. Other notable markets include Japan and Canada , each expected to grow at 1.3% and 1.5% CAGR, respectively, from 2020 to 2027. Germany , within Europe , is forecasted to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Key Competitors: Our report features a comprehensive analysis of key competitors in the Carbon Footprint market. Among the featured companies are Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., Aker Solutions ASA, Bixby Energy Systems, Blue Source, LLC, Calix Limited, Cambridge Carbon Capture, Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance, Inc. (COSIA), Carbon Clean Solutions Limited, Carbon Energy, and Carbon Engineering Ltd.

What's New for 2022?

Global Competitiveness: Gain insights into global competitiveness and the market shares of key competitors.

Understand the market presence across multiple geographies, categorizing it as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

Understand the market presence across multiple geographies, categorizing it as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Online Interactive Collaborative Updates: Access exclusive online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates.

Access exclusive online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates. Digital Archives and Research Platform: Benefit from digital archives and a research platform.

Benefit from digital archives and a research platform. Complimentary Updates: Enjoy complimentary updates for one year, ensuring you stay informed about major market shifts and refining your growth strategies effectively.

As the Carbon Footprint market continues to evolve, our comprehensive research report equips businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to seize the immense opportunities it offers.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Carbon Footprint - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

CHAPTER 1 - CLIMATE CHANGE: A RACE WE MUST WIN

Why Now is the Time to Act?

We Cannot Tarry Here Anymore, We Must March On Towards Sustainability: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

Climate Change Commitments Have Failed Us for the Last 30 Years. Can We Still Bet on the UN to Fix Climate Change?

Where Are We Today & What's Our Relationship With the Environment?

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Despite Rising Clamor for Urgent Action & Numerous High Profile International Events Our Path to Low Carbon Has Plateaued Over the Last Decade: Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2000 Through 2019

Plastic Waste Menace Is Anything But Tamed: Global Volume of Plastic Waste (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2015, 2025, 2030, 2040 and 2050Year Plastic Waste (In Billion Metric Tons) 2015 5.8 2025 7.3 2030 9.8 2040 12.2 2050 14.8

When Will Our Love of Plastics Fade? At Current Production Rates, There Will Be More Plastic than Fish in Our Oceans: Global Plastic Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 & 2020

CHAPTER 2- PANDEMIC & THE ENVIRONMENT

COVID-19 Induced Reduction in Emissions as a Result of Lockdowns & Lower Industrial Output Is Just a Temporary Distraction, Masking the Brewing of a More Polluted Future

Lower CO2 Emissions in 2020 is No Reason to Cheer: Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric Tons Per Year)

In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to Worsen Climate Change Risks

Different Forms of Support Offered by Major Economies to Polluting Sectors

Single Year-On-Year Spurt Witnessed in 2020, With the Pandemic Driving Demand for Single Use Products

Fighting the Pandemic at the Cost of the Environment is a Self-Defeating Strategy: Global Plastic Recycling Market (In US$ Million) of Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

The Pandemic is Also An Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a Greener Global Future?

What's In-Store for Renewable Resources?

CHAPTER 3 - BACKGROUNDER ON GLOBAL WARMING & CLIMATE CHANGE

The Current Status of Global Warming

Key Climate Change Indicators

Dying Forests are Characteristic of Collapsing Ecosystems: Global % Share of Land by Use Across Centuries

Rising Surface Temperatures. What Happens If We Fail to Act in Time?: Average Global Surface Temperatures (In Degrees Centigrade) for Years 1880 to 2020

Unleashing Toxins Into Our Environment! When Will We Stop? Global Volume of Industrial Wastewater & Effluents Generated and Treated (In Billion Liters Per Day)

CHAPTER 4 -EARTH-CENTERED BUSINESS IS THE NEED OF THE HOUR

How Climate Change Impacts Businesses?

Risks & Heavy Cost of Delay in Fight Against Climate Change

Frequency of Extreme Weather Events Results in Parallel Rise in Financial Losses: Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Financial Losses (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Climate Change Can & Should Be An Opportunity for Businesses. Here's Why

Decisive Role of Private Sector in Ensuring a Greener Future

CHAPTER 5 - REGULATIONS & CARBON EMISSION STRATEGIES

Environmental Regulations: An Overview - What's Worked & What Hasn't

Multi-Fold Increase in Number of Climate Change Laws

Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms: A Review

Positive, But Slow Progress Leads to Relentless Rise in Emissions

Climate Change Legislations: Pitfalls & Possible Remedies

Carbon Tax: How Effective Is It?

Global Annual Carbon Tax Revenue Generated by Countries Worldwide (In US$ Million)

Are There Any Alternative Routes to Control Emissions?

Our Carbon Pricing Strategies are Flawed. Here's Why

Price of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) (In US$ Per Metric Ton Emitted) by Country as of the Year 2021

Carbon Tax vs Cap and Trade: Which is Better & Have They Worked?

What is the Current State of Carbon Capture Technology? & Where Does it Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?

World Number of Large Scale Carbon Capture and Storage Projects by Region: 2019

Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022 2024 & 2026

How Strict Environmental Regulations Can Transform Industries.

Strict Vehicle Emission Norms to Curtail Automotive Industry's Carbon Footprint Spurs Global Transition to Electric Vehicles: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In 000 Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022

CHAPTER 6- ENERGY EFFICIENCY: THE LITTLE KNOWN WORKHORSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE

The Value of Energy Efficiency is Greater Now than Ever Before. Here's Why.

Our Declining Energy Efficiency Should Raise a Red Flag

Energy Efficiency Achievement Is Declining After Over a Decade of Steady Gains Highlighting a Need for More Dedicated Policy Led Focus on the Environment: Globally Achieved Energy Efficiency Rates (In %) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

Falling Energy Efficiency Rates Expose Lost Opportunities & Massive Losses in Productivity Gains for the Global Economy: Energy Productivity Gains (In US$ Trillion) Actual Vs Projected Improvement at 3%

CHAPTER 7- GLOBAL INEQUALITY IN CARBON EMISSIONS

It's Time to Confront & Tackle Carbon Inequality

Global Per Capita CO2 Emissions by Income Group (In Tons Per Year)

China Outpaces USA as the Largest CO2 Emitter Worldwide: % Share of Global CO2 Emissions by Country

as the Largest CO2 Emitter Worldwide: % Share of Global CO2 Emissions by Country China Remains the Biggest Rogue State Responsible for Worsening Climate Crisis

CO2 Emissions in China Reaches Record High: C02 Emissions in China (In Million Metric Tons Per Year) by Industry for Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

What Are China's Plans to Mitigate the Damage Inflicted by Its Economy on Climate Change?

CHAPTER 8- IF YOU CAN'T MEASURE IT, YOU CAN'T MANAGE IT! THE REASON WHY COMPANIES NEED AN ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

So What's Your Carbon Footprint?

Robust Growth On Cards for Carbon Footprint Management

Potential of Edge Computing & IoT in Carbon Footprint Reduction

Evolving Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Technologies

Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

CHAPTER 9 - INDUSTRIES & THEIR CARBON FOOTPRINT: WHAT CAN & SHOULD BE DONE?

The Manufacturing Industry

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Manufacturing Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

The Transportation Industry

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

The Buildings & Construction Industry

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Agriculture & Forestry

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Agriculture & Forestry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

The Oil & Gas Industry

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Oil & Gas Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Industrial Processes

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Direct Industrial Processes (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

CHAPTER 10 - CONCLUDING DISCUSSION

Climate Change Policy Mistakes We Have Made Through the Decades

Policy Responses Don't Match the Severity of the Underlying Problem

A Widely Adopted Strategy to Reduce Vehicle Emission, Biofuel in Reality Is a Mistake. Here's Why

Biofuels! Are We Shooting Ourselves in the Foot? Global Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Biodegradables Won't Solve the Plastic Crisis

Biodegradables! Are We Fooling Ourselves?: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market (In US$ Billion) or Years

Clean Coal Technologies, a More Pragmatic Strategy That Has Received Less Credit

The World Continues to Remain Heavily Dependent on Fossil Fuels: % Share of Global Primary Energy Generation by Source As of the Year 2021

Rather than Eliminating Coal, Adopting Newer, Advanced Ways of Using Coal is a More Realistic Option to Lower Pollution in a World Where 84% of Primary Energy Comes From Fossil Fuel: Global Clean Coal Technologies Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Can be More Effective Than Mandatory Regulations in the Shadow of Weak Governance

Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Will COP26 Really Make a Difference? Here's Everything Yu Need to Know About Paris Climate Agreement & COP26 ?

Really Make a Difference? Here's Everything Yu Need to Know About Paris Climate Agreement & ? Incrementalism-based Policy Making to Achieve better Results in Combating Global Climate Change

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

