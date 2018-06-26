UnCruise Adventures Announces 2019 Schedule of Small Ship Adventure Cruises

Small ships decked out with adventure gear take travelers deeper into the destination: kayaking, paddle boarding, skiff excursions, hiking, bushwhacking, biking, snorkeling and rafting.

"After a year of operating in Costa Rica and Panamá, we're combining elements of our two itineraries into longer, more in depth voyages," said Captain Dan Blanchard, CEO. "The cultural experience in Panamá is meaningful; it's worth the time to explore both countries and makes the trip even more memorable."

Costa Rica and Panamá– New 10 and 12-night cruises

Beginning in April 2019 and continuing through September, the Safari Voyager sails nine departures on a 12-night Pure Panama & Costa Rica cruise. Panama highlights include a late afternoon/evening transit of the Panamá Canal, Guna Yala (formerly San Blas) Islands, Fort San Lorenzo, Pearl Islands, visit to an Embera Village in the Darien Jungle and Coiba National Park. In Costa Rica, travelers explore the Golfo Dulce, Osa Conservation Area and Curú National Wildlife Refuge. In November and December, five departures on a new 10-night Costa Rica & Panamá cruise visit places detailed on the 12-night cruise minus Panamá's Guna Yala Islands. The eight-night Unveiled Wonders itinerary will sail between Costa Rica and Panamá 15 times from January 2019 until its last departure on April 12. Rates begin at $4,795 per person, based on double occupancy.

Columbia and Snake River cruise– New wine and culinary cruise

A new weeklong Rivers of Wine & Culinary cruise debuts aboard the S.S. Legacy in 2019 with six sailings planned in November and December. Sailing roundtrip Portland, Oregon, the cruise visits wineries in four AVAs, a brewery, a cidery and emphasizes hand-crafted meals with local ingredients, as well as wine and food pairings. A sommelier and wine expert sail on board for the week; a guest chef joins for presentations. Areas visited include Astoria, Hood River, Columbia River Gorge, Walla Walla, Palouse Falls State Park, The Dalles and Willamette Valley. Eight departures on a weeklong Rivers of Adventure cruise sail between Portland, Oregon and Clarkston, Washington (or reverse) packing in adventurous explorations of diverse scenery with hiking, biking, skiff excursions, kayaking, and swimming in the river. Rates begin at $3,745 per person, double occupancy.

Southeast Alaska– 1 new itinerary; Glacier Bay National Park-UNESCO site

Seven small ships sail 142 departures on 11 itineraries with a new Alaska's Glacier Country itinerary sailing roundtrip from Juneau, Alaska. Ships sail from homeports of Seattle, WA; Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau and Petersburg, Alaska from April through early October. Rates for weeklong Alaska cruises begin at $2,995 per person, double occupancy. Two-week itineraries are available.

Mexico's Sea of Cortés– UNESCO Site

From January through March and December, the Safari Endeavour sails 16 departures on a weeklong Baja's Bounty itinerary roundtrip San José del Cabo. Depending on the time of year, don snorkels and swim with whale sharks (gentle giants) or travel to Magdalena Bay to see grey whales and calves up close. Rates begin at $3,795 per person, based on double occupancy.

Galápagos Islands– UNESCO site

Six departures of a 7-night Darwin's Discoveries itinerary aboard La Pinta sails roundtrip Guayaquil, Ecuador and explores seven islands and islets in the Galapagos Islands –Islas Baltra, Seymore Norte, Isabella, Fernandina, Rábida, Santa Cruz and Floreana. Rates begin at $8,345 per person, based on double occupancy.

Hawaiian Islands– Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

The Safari Explorer sails 22 departures on a Hawaiian Seascapes itinerary one-way between Moloka'i and Hawai'i (or reverse) from January through March and November through December. The island hopping cruise visits Maui, Lana'i, Moloka'i and the big island of Hawai'i. Rates begin at $4,695 per person, based on double occupancy.

Coastal Washington– Olympic National Park-UNESCO site

In spring and fall, 15 departures on a weeklong Explore! Olympic Wilderness and San Juan Islands itinerary sail roundtrip Seattle exploring Puget Sounds' shores, the Olympic Peninsula and the San Juan Islands. Rates begin at $4,195 per person, based on double occupancy.

With a focus on exploring nature and wildlife outside, UnCruise carries its own adventure equipment and employs a team of knowledgeable expedition guides to lead adventures off ship.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' boutique yachts and small ships carry 22-90 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos Islands and Costa Rica and Panamá.

