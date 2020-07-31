UnCruise Adventures is The Only Small Boat Operator Leading Bucket List Travel in Alaska This Season. Focus is on Safety and the Sustainability of Untourism.

The company credits its travel relaunch to pivoting quickly as a small business along with establishing crucial conversations with government officials and leading the Small Boat Operators Coalition. The groundwork that has been set for months with their dedicated team has stepped-up streamlined safety training and protocols for the Wilderness Adventurer to depart tomorrow. The U.S. small business is committed to the evolution of travel and continues to decipher and define small boat trends.

"Travelers want to have a positive impact upon communities and the environment now more than ever," states Captain Dan Blanchard, UnCruise Adventures CEO. "We left the term of tourists behind long ago. Tourism isn't about a one-way channel. A balance is needed and that is what Untourism is. Our guests are adventurers not tourists," he continues. "Coming up on our 25th year we are mindful of where we go from here, and our roots are in a people-to-nature connection. That is the future of travel."

The UnCruise Adventures brand is upending trends as local travel slowly reopens. When talking about restarting travel Blanchard says "Protection and stimulus for small businesses and those in travel should be a significant priority. This is a meaningful and challenging time. One that requires us to be diversified, humble, and nimble in our choices."

UnCruise Adventures first departure sets sail from Juneau, August 1st with 37 passengers and 30 crew. They've included additional physical distancing, added daily activity rosters, thorough testing, and extensive health and safety protocols. The Alaskan season has five 7-night Glacier Bay Adventure departures scheduled with a strong occupancy. They are providing an industry-leading self-imposed 66% occupancy cap for the Alaskan itineraries. The UnCruise Adventures team continues to work with officials to help effective testing become more widely available and prioritize measures to support guests and crew.

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, Guatemala, and Colombia. In 2019, UnCruise Adventures was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines three years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and the Transformational Travel Council.

