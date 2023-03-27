UnCruise Adventures Welcomes Silas Cheever as VP of Finance: A Financial Pro with a Global Outlook

Cheever will be tasked with leading the finance team and implementing strategies to drive the company's success and financial recovery

JUNEAU, Alaska, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnCruise Adventures, a leading small ship cruise line, has announced the appointment of Silas Cheever as its new Vice President of Accounting & Finance. Cheever, a seasoned financial professional with a wealth of experience in operations and finance, brings a deep understanding of financial systems and processes to his new role. Cheever succeeds CFO Eric Gier, a longtime executive of the adventure cruise line.

Silas Cheever, Newly Appointed VP of Accounting and Finance for UnCruise Adventures.

Cheever's background in economics and econometrics, combined with his talent for interpreting complex data, makes him the perfect candidate to lead the company's financial team into the future of progress. He is passionate about accuracy and precision, always looking for ways to improve processes and drive better results.

As an accomplished global citizen, Cheever has worked for a multinational corporation in both Berlin and Amsterdam, bringing a wealth of international experience and a diverse perspective to his work. He has traveled to over 65 countries, bringing a love for adventure and new experiences to the company. He has also contributed as a crew member onboard multiple UnCruise Adventure vessels, playing a role in successful organization of the guest experience.

"I am excited to take on the role of VP of Accounting & Finance at UnCruise Adventures," Cheever said. "This is a company that values adventure, authenticity, and inclusivity, and I am thrilled to be part of the team. I look forward to working with our operational teams and shoreside leadership to drive our financial success and continue to provide quality service and unique and unforgettable small ship adventures to our guests."

UnCruise Adventures is known for its unique all-inclusive small ship adventures with a value-driven approach to both guest and crew experiences. The company offers unforgettable trips to Hawaii, Baja California, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, Colombia, the Pacific Northwest, U.S. Rivers, Prince William Sound, and Alaska's Glacier Country with 7-night outback adventures.

"We extend a warm welcome to Silas in joining our executive team," said Captain Dan Blanchard, Owner, and CEO of UnCruise Adventures. "His wealth of experience and passion for financial accuracy and improvement make him an invaluable asset to our company. We look forward to seeing the innovative solutions he will bring to the role and driving our continued growth and success. It is a wonderful feeling to be able to promote the talented people that exist within the company and share the wealth of knowledge."

For more information on UnCruise Adventures and to book your next adventure, please visit their website at uncruise.com or contact your closest travel advisor.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Prince William Sound, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and Colombia. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic, multiple times and Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise line for multiple years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Transformational Travel Council.

Health & Wellbeing Policy

UnCruise Adventures has updated its health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of its guests and crew onboard all vessels. As part of updated measures, the company has removed the vaccination and mask requirement for cruises. The company will continue to implement additional safety and sanitary measures to maintain a safe environment. Safe distancing is encouraged where possible and guests are asked to adhere to the onboard good citizen policy of health and wellbeing. For more information about UnCruise Adventures' updated vaccine policy and travel resources, please visit their website at uncruise.com.

SOURCE Uncruise Adventures