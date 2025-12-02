Uncrustables® Donates 1 Million Sandwiches to Boys & Girls Clubs Across the Country

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In what will sound like a dream come true to loyal fans, Uncrustables®, the beloved brand known for its iconic circle crimp frozen sandwiches, is donating 1 million sandwiches to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The delicious donation will be shipped to foodbanks in select markets and made available to area Boys & Girls Clubs.

"The best part of our job is seeing the joy Uncrustables® frozen sandwiches bring fans, and the chance to put a smile on the faces of children all across the country is truly humbling," said Chris Achenbach, Marketing Director at The J.M. Smucker Co. "We appreciate the opportunity to play a cool role in supporting the amazing work of local Clubs to ensure kids and teens have access to meals and snacks."

The J.M. Smucker Co., the Company behind the popular frozen sandwiches, is a long-time partner of Boys & Girls Clubs. As part of its commitment, the Company is the leading funder of the Orrville Area Boys & Girls Club and recently announced a commitment of $1.5 million to the local Club over the next five years from the Company and the Smucker family.

Over 5,500 Boys & Girls Clubs across America serve more than 4 million youth annually with a focus on after-school programs, mentorship and guidance, academic support, healthy lifestyles, and workforce readiness, while offering safe spaces.

The distribution of the Uncrustables® product was generously donated by Jarrett Logistics, an award-winning, family-owned third-party logistics company headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, specializing in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing, International and Fleet services. For more information on Jarrett, visit gojarrett.com.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

