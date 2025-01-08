UND Aerospace Partners with Vigilant Aerospace Systems to Advance UAS Education, Research, Training

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences (UND Aerospace) has entered a one-year partnership with Vigilant Aerospace Systems (Vigilant) to utilize the company's drone safety software and airspace management system FlightHorizon. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed late last year to formalize the agreement.

As part of the agreement, Vigilant Aerospace will provide training for UND Aerospace students and faculty, with full integration of FlightHorizon into the program's operations and research expected by summer. Further, the initiative aligns with UND Aerospace's commitment to advancing UAS traffic management (UTM) and C-UAS measures, areas increasingly relevant in light of recent drone sightings near critical infrastructure in New Jersey.

FlightHorizon utilizes NASA-patented technology to provide detect-and-avoid (DAA) alerts during BVLOS operations. By integrating multiple sensors, machine learning and data sources, the software delivers real-time situational awareness to allow operators to proactively identify nearby aircraft and avoid potential collisions through visual and auditory alerts.

This collaboration comes as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prepares to release new rules for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations and demonstrates UND Aerospace's commitment to working with industry leaders to safely operate and equip students with the skills to lead in the rapidly evolving UAS field.

Paul Snyder, director of UND's UAS program said the technology complements UND Aerospace's existing suite of counter autonomy and UAS (C-UAS) tools, including 360-degree day/night cameras and radar systems made by the US-based company DeTect Inc.

"The software that Vigilant Aerospace provides can easily integrate with the hardware that we're using and will create a common operating picture that enables us to fuse hardware and data from DeTect radars and other sensors into one screen," Snyder said.

The MOU also includes a joint effort to submit FlightHorizon to the FAA's Near-Term Approval Process for UTM services and pursue funding opportunities for C-UAS and UTM technologies.

"UND Aerospace educates some of the nation's most competitive aviation and UAS students and is one of the most accomplished and best equipped research centers for autonomous aviation in the country," said Kraettli L. Epperson, CEO of Vigilant Aerospace. "We are excited to be entering into this new collaboration to support their operational and educational missions and advance the industry overall."

According to Snyder, the one-year agreement sets the stage for a mutually beneficial partnership.

"Our hope is that we can grow together within this ever-changing field of UAS and autonomous technology. Vigilant Aerospace can continue to expand their product's capability, and we can continue to be on the cutting edge of education, training and research."

UND Aerospace is a world-renowned center for aerospace learning, nationally acclaimed for our achievements in collegiate aviation education, atmospheric research, space studies, and earth system science and policy research. With more than 500 faculty and staff members, 2,100+ students from around the world, and myriad programs and projects, the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences is setting the pace for the future of flight.

Vigilant Aerospace is the leading developer of multi-sensor detect-and-avoid and airspace management software for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS or drones). We enable safe and scalable autonomous flight, beyond visual line of sight. Customers include NASA, the FAA, the U.S. Department of Defense and a variety of drone development programs. www.vigilantaerospace.com

