Under 5'10 Looks to Resize Clothing for Men Under 5'10

CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Under 5'10 has launched their Kickstarter campaign, targeting clothing for men who are under 5'10. The company recently released the news of their Fittery acquisition to use data science in perfecting the fit of men's clothing for their targeted audience of under 5'10.

After being a frustrated 5'7 male shopper for too many years, founder Elie Robinson had the idea to make high-quality, properly fit and competitively priced clothing for men who are under 5'10.

Under 5'10 Brand Images

Through his research, Elie quickly learned why he was having such a tough time in this seemingly simple desire to find clothes which fit him properly. The average male height in the U.S. is 5'10. The mass manufacturers are cutting clothing around this average male height to hit the broadest audience possible (and he doesn't blame them).

He started asking others who are under 5'10 and their spouses if they were experiencing the same frustration. The answer was absolute - yes. Elie said "their solutions were what got him motivated to start his company. They were all either 1) wearing clothes that don't fit them properly, 2) spending a ton on custom clothing or 3) buying off the rack and paying for a tailor to correct the ill-fitting clothes."

Manufacturing: After months of research, Elie and his team flew out to Honduras in November 2017 to meet and tour the facility of a fantastic family-run manufacturer who was so like-minded to their ethics and mission that they immediately joined the family.

Sizing: The next good fortune was his introduction to Catherine Iger who had spent the past couple of years starting a company called Fittery with her partner Greg Vilines. To summarize, Fittery was founded to help men find perfect-fit clothing from all of the mass manufacturers based on their dimensions. What they had compiled was a substantial database of measurements of males in the US. Catherine was very enthusiastic about the concept and she immediately offered to jump on board in helping to create new sizing for their target market. They took this a step further when they decided to purchase Fittery's database at the end of December 2017 to perfect sizing for the under 5'10 demographic based on analytics and data science.

Data Science: Their partnership with Ann Morhaime at Annalyze101 has helped them in creating unique and perfected sizing for males under 5'10 using the Fittery database.

Kickstarter is the perfect launchpad for Under 5'10 to learn what their consumers want while they prepare for their first order with their factory.

www.under510.com

