BALTIMORE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball Factory, a leader in athlete development and training, has teamed up with Under Armour to introduce the UA Next Prospect Tour Powered by Baseball Factory . The new series of events will feature the nation's top middle and high school baseball players. Set to begin in July 2025, the UA Next Prospect Tour will travel to premier venues across the U.S., offering a unique competitive platform for players to display their talents on a national stage.

Under Armour and Baseball Factory™ Team Up to Launch UA Next Prospect Tour, Uniting Elite Young Talent Nationwide

As part of the Ripken Baseball® family, Baseball Factory will bring the 2025 UA Next Prospect Tour to top destinations nationwide throughout the summer and fall months. The tour provides a comprehensive scouting experience and an opportunity for exposure on a national level. Each location will also offer skill assessment, tournament play, and an immersive experience tailored to support each player's development.

To be considered for the UA Next Prospect Tour, players must complete a nomination form available at bfprospects.com . Once submitted, Baseball Factory scouts will review each player's nomination, with selected athletes receiving an invitation to join one of the 2025 tour events.

"At Baseball Factory, our goal is to create pathways for players to progress toward their baseball dreams in a professional environment," said Bill Ripken, Co-Founder of Ripken Baseball, which welcomed Baseball Factory to its family in 2023. "The UA Next Prospect Tour represents a groundbreaking opportunity for young athletes to elevate their game and challenge themselves while developing their skills in the right ways."

2025 UA Next Prospect Tour Dates and Locations:

July 24-27 – Great Park, Irvine, Calif.

– Great Park, July 31-Aug. 3 – Jet Blue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers, Fla.

– Jet Blue Park at Fenway South, Aug. 14-17 – The Ripken Experience®, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

– The Ripken Experience®, Aug. 18-21 – Diamond Nation , Flemington, N.J.

– , Aug. 21-24 – Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, Sandusky, Ohio

– Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, Aug. 28-31 – Hoover Met Complex, Hoover, Ala.

– Hoover Met Complex, Sept 18-21 – Goodyear Ballpark Spring Training Facility, Goodyear, Ariz.

The tour will conclude with the UA Next National Prospect Games at the end of the year in Florida.

"The UA Next Prospect Tour offers Baseball Factory an exciting new direction in 2025, creating a clear pathway for players as they transition from the All-Ripken Games to a more competitive level in middle and high school," said Scott Hacker, SVP of Programming and Strategic Development for Unrivaled Sports. "Baseball Factory has long been recognized as an industry leader in the high school baseball market, and we're committed to continuing that legacy and pushing the envelope for player development."

The UA Next Prospect Tour Powered by Baseball Factory will feature Under Armour jerseys for participants and select high schools will receive materials to celebrate their athletes. Under Armour will also support the tour through social media promotion, signage in select stores, and appearances by UA athletes.

As part of the Unrivaled Sports family of properties, Ripken Baseball brings teammates, coaches, and families together through its Big League Experiences while teaching children how to play sports the right way – the Ripken Way. Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through tournaments, camps, clinics, and spring training at their state-of-the-art facilities – The Ripken Experience® Aberdeen Powered by Under Armour® (Maryland), The Ripken Experience® Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), The Ripken Experience® Pigeon Forge (Tennessee), The Ripken Experience® Elizabethtown (Kentucky), Cooperstown All Star Village (New York), Diamond Nation (New Jersey), and Sports Force Parks™ at Cedar Point Sports Center (Ohio). Ripken Baseball also develops and trains athletes through Baseball Factory™, Softball Factory™, and the All-Ripken Games. Learn more about Ripken Baseball at ripkenbaseball.com .

