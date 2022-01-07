Under Armour and BSNSports Named Official Outfitters of ABF Athletics

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABF Academy Athletic Department announced today that Under Armour, the industry leader in performance apparel and footwear, will become the official outfitter of ABF Athletics effective immediately.

ABF Academy announced partnership with Under Armour and BSN Sports

"ABF Academy is very excited to introduce this partnership with Under Armour via BSNSports," said Manny Riera, Chief Academic Officer and Co-Owner of ABF Academy. "We're excited at the opportunity to outfit our student-athletes and coaches in top of the line gear for years to come. Under Armour represents the best in performance apparel, and we're eager to work with them to bring that same level of prestige to ABF Athletics."

Under Armour products will dress all ABF student-athletes on-field, on-court, and in the classrooms beginning Early 2022. Parents and fans interested in purchasing their own ABF x Under Armour products will have the opportunity to do so via an online shop to be announced at a later date.

Media Contact:

Dave Arteaga

ABF Academy

(305) 257-5565 ext. 1004

[email protected]

abf-athletics.com

SOURCE ABF Academy