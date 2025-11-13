UNDER ARMOUR EXPANDS FISCAL 2025 RESTRUCTURING PLAN AND RAISES FISCAL 2026 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OUTLOOK TO $95 MILLION TO $110 MILLION

BALTIMORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA, UA) today announced the expansion of its previously disclosed fiscal 2025 restructuring plan and increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted operating income outlook.

Expansion of Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

Previously, the company anticipated incurring up to $160 million in pre-tax restructuring and related charges in connection with its fiscal 2025 restructuring plan. Following further review, Under Armour's Board of Directors has approved an additional $95 million in restructuring actions, the primary benefits of which will be realized in future periods. This includes the separation of the Curry Brand from Under Armour, further contract terminations, incremental asset impairments, and additional employee severance and benefits costs.

The company estimates that its total global basketball business, including Curry Brand, will approximate $100 million to $120 million in revenue for fiscal 2026. In connection with the separation of the Curry Brand, the company does not anticipate a significant effect on its consolidated financial results or profitability.

The expansion of the restructuring and transformation plan brings the total estimated restructuring and related charges to up to $255 million, consisting of:

Up to $107 million in cash-related charges, consisting of approximately $34 million in employee severance and benefits costs, and $73 million related to various transformational initiatives.

Up to $148 million in non-cash charges, consisting of approximately $7 million in employee severance and benefits costs, and $141 million in contract terminations, facility, software, and other asset-related charges and impairments.

As of September 30, 2025, Under Armour had incurred approximately $147 million of restructuring and related charges ($82 million cash; $65 million non-cash). The plan is expected to be substantially complete by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Under Armour is raising its fiscal 2026 adjusted operating income outlook, provided on November 6, reflecting the expected financial benefits of the company's expanded restructuring and transformation initiatives and ongoing operational efficiency improvements. On a GAAP-basis, the company now expects an operating loss of $56 million to $71 million versus its previous expectation of operating income of $19 million to $34 million. Adjusted operating income is now expected to reach $95 million to $110 million, compared to the prior range of $90 million to $105 million. All other components of the company's outlook remain unchanged.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release discusses the company's "adjusted" forward-looking estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Management believes this information is valuable for investors seeking to compare the company's operational results across different periods, as it provides clearer insight into its underlying performance by excluding these impacts. Adjusted financial measures exclude the effects of the company's fiscal year 2025 restructuring plan, its associated charges, and related tax effects. Management states these adjustments are not essential to the company's core operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the supplemental financial information accompanying this release. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2026

(Unaudited; in millions)

The table below reconciles the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations, in accordance with GAAP, to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

Year Ending March 31, 2026

Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (71)

$ (56) Add: Impact of charges under 2025 restructuring plan 166

166 Adjusted income from operations $ 95

$ 110

