UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; UPDATES FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK

BALTIMORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2024, which ended September 30, 2023. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

"Our second quarter results, particularly profitability, exceeded our expectations," said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. "Consequently, we are maintaining our fiscal 2024 operating income and EPS outlook even as we lower our revenue expectations primarily in response to challenges in North America during the back half of the year."

Linnartz continued, "As we execute against our strategic priorities, we will continue to take a balanced approach to driving profitability in the near term while taking the necessary steps to invest in the talent, systems, and processes to drive the top line growth that Under Armour is capable of over the long term."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Review

Revenue was flat versus the prior year at $1.6 billion (down 1 percent currency neutral). Wholesale revenue decreased 1 percent to $940 million , and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 3 percent to $596 million due to a 2 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 35 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business in the quarter, and a 4 percent increase in owned and operated store revenue. North America revenue decreased 2 percent to $991 million , and international revenue increased 5 percent to $573 million (up 3 percent currency neutral). In the international business, revenue increased 9 percent in EMEA (up 4 percent currency neutral) and 3 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 7 percent currency neutral). Revenue declined 8 percent in Latin America (down 19 percent currency neutral). Apparel revenue increased 3 percent to $1.1 billion . Footwear revenue was down 7 percent to $351 million . Accessories revenue increased 3 percent to $114 million .

was flat versus the prior year at (down 1 percent currency neutral). Gross margin increased 260 basis points to 48.0 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower freight expenses, partially offset by a channel mix impact related to a normalization of off-price sales.

increased 260 basis points to 48.0 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower freight expenses, partially offset by a channel mix impact related to a normalization of off-price sales. Selling, general & administrative expenses increased 2 percent to $606 million .

expenses increased 2 percent to . Operating income was $146 million .

was . Net Income was $110 million .

was . Diluted earnings per share was $0.24 .

was . Inventory was up 6 percent to $1.1 billion .

was up 6 percent to . Cash and Cash Equivalents were $656 million at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Share Buyback Update

Under Armour repurchased $50 million of its Class C common stock during the second quarter, reflecting 7.6 million shares retired. As of September 30, 2023, 42.5 million shares for $475 million had been repurchased under its two-year, $500 million program, which the Board of Directors approved in February 2022.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal year 2024 outlook include:

Revenue is expected to be down 2 to 4 percent versus the previous expectation of "flat to up slightly."

is expected to be down 2 to 4 percent versus the previous expectation of "flat to up slightly." Gross margin is expected to be up 100 to 125 basis points versus the previous expectation of up 25 to 75 basis points.

is expected to be up 100 to 125 basis points versus the previous expectation of up 25 to 75 basis points. Selling, general & administrative expenses are expected to be "flat to down slightly" versus the previous expectation of "flat to up slightly."

expenses are expected to be "flat to down slightly" versus the previous expectation of "flat to up slightly." Operating income remains unchanged from the previous expectation of $310 million to $330 million .

remains unchanged from the previous expectation of to . Effective tax rate remains unchanged from the previous expectation of a low twenties percentage range.

remains unchanged from the previous expectation of a low twenties percentage range. Diluted earnings per share remain unchanged from the previous expectation of between $0.47 and $0.51 .

remain unchanged from the previous expectation of between and . Capital expenditures are now expected to reach between $230 million and $250 million .

Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency-neutral" results. Management believes this information is helpful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, expectations regarding promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, and foreign currency impacts, the impact of global economic conditions and inflation on our results of operations, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments, and the impact of litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions, including inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending in our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including impacts on the global supply chain; failure of our suppliers, manufacturers or logistics providers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; labor or other disruptions at ports or our suppliers or manufacturers; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and costs related to our supply chain (including labor); changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflicts; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively meet the expectations of our stakeholders with respect to environmental, social and governance practices; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the statement's date or to reflect unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2023

% of Net

Revenues

2022

% of Net

Revenues

2023

% of Net

Revenues

2022

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,566,710

100.0 %

$ 1,573,885

100.0 %

$ 2,883,722

100.0 %

$ 2,922,942

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 814,715

52.0 %

860,051

54.6 %

1,523,991

52.8 %

1,578,911

54.0 % Gross profit 751,995

48.0 %

713,834

45.4 %

1,359,731

47.2 %

1,344,031

46.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 606,236

38.7 %

594,424

37.8 %

1,193,042

41.4 %

1,190,138

40.7 % Income (loss) from operations 145,759

9.3 %

119,410

7.6 %

166,689

5.8 %

153,893

5.3 % Interest income (expense), net (373)

— %

(3,555)

(0.2) %

(1,999)

(0.1) %

(9,560)

(0.3) % Other income (expense), net (6,429)

(0.4) %

(5,771)

(0.4) %

(12,814)

(0.4) %

(20,012)

(0.7) % Income (loss) before income taxes 138,957

8.9 %

110,084

7.0 %

151,876

5.3 %

124,321

4.3 % Income tax expense (benefit) 29,494

1.9 %

22,251

1.4 %

33,465

1.2 %

27,908

1.0 % Income (loss) from equity method investments 151

— %

(908)

(0.1) %

(248)

— %

(1,806)

(0.1) % Net income (loss) $ 109,614

7.0 %

$ 86,925

5.5 %

$ 118,163

4.1 %

$ 94,607

3.2 %































Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and

C common stock $ 0.25





$ 0.19





$ 0.27





$ 0.21



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B

and C common stock $ 0.24





$ 0.19





$ 0.26





$ 0.20



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock















Basic 443,525





454,322





444,195





456,357



Diluted 453,715





464,141





454,107





466,143





Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands)



NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Apparel $ 1,070,437

$ 1,038,268

3.1 %

$ 1,895,097

$ 1,906,696

(0.6) % Footwear 351,202

375,885

(6.6) %

714,872

723,136

(1.1) % Accessories 113,933

111,117

2.5 %

211,795

207,948

1.8 % Net Sales 1,535,572

1,525,270

0.7 %

2,821,764

2,837,780

(0.6) % Licensing revenues 28,646

33,123

(13.5) %

53,718

61,258

(12.3) % Corporate Other (1) 2,492

15,492

(83.9) %

8,240

23,904

(65.5) % Total net revenues $ 1,566,710

$ 1,573,885

(0.5) %

$ 2,883,722

$ 2,922,942

(1.3) %

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Wholesale $ 939,725

$ 948,154

(0.9) %

$ 1,681,683

$ 1,739,840

(3.3) % Direct-to-consumer 595,847

577,116

3.2 %

1,140,081

1,097,940

3.8 % Net Sales 1,535,572

1,525,270

0.7 %

2,821,764

2,837,780

(0.6) % License revenues 28,646

33,123

(13.5) %

53,718

61,258

(12.3) % Corporate Other (1) 2,492

15,492

(83.9) %

8,240

23,904

(65.5) % Total net revenues $ 1,566,710

$ 1,573,885

(0.5) %

$ 2,883,722

$ 2,922,942

(1.3) %

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change North America $ 991,393

$ 1,011,823

(2.0) %

$ 1,818,045

$ 1,921,179

(5.4) % EMEA 287,091

262,679

9.3 %

513,732

467,860

9.8 % Asia-Pacific 232,065

225,729

2.8 %

434,297

402,394

7.9 % Latin America 53,669

58,162

(7.7) %

109,408

107,605

1.7 % Corporate Other (1) 2,492

15,492

(83.9) %

8,240

23,904

(65.5) % Total net revenues $ 1,566,710

$ 1,573,885

(0.5) %

$ 2,883,722

$ 2,922,942

(1.3) %

(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands)



INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2023 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2022 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2023 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2022 % of Net

Revenues (2) North America $ 215,457 21.7 %

$ 209,206 20.7 %

$ 373,508 20.5 %

$ 399,130 20.8 % EMEA 40,697 14.2 %

35,895 13.7 %

71,646 13.9 %

54,076 11.6 % Asia-Pacific 54,608 23.5 %

46,134 20.4 %

70,006 16.1 %

66,079 16.4 % Latin America 13,644 25.4 %

7,177 12.3 %

19,421 17.8 %

13,411 12.5 % Corporate Other (1) (178,647) NM

(179,002) NM

(367,892) NM

(378,803) NM Income (loss) from

operations $ 145,759 9.3 %

$ 119,410 7.6 %

$ 166,689 5.8 %

$ 153,893 5.3 % (1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions. (2) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc. As of September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023 (Unaudited; in thousands)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

in '000s

September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 655,866

$ 711,910 Accounts receivable, net

805,197

759,860 Inventories

1,143,872

1,190,253 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

266,825

297,563 Total current assets

2,871,760

2,959,586 Property and equipment, net

687,804

672,736 Operating lease right-of-use assets

449,210

489,306 Goodwill

474,443

481,992 Intangible assets, net

8,129

8,940 Deferred income taxes

196,932

186,167 Other long-term assets

58,275

58,356 Total assets

$ 4,746,553

$ 4,857,083 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 80,919

$ — Accounts payable

542,309

649,116 Accrued expenses

312,494

354,643 Customer refund liabilities

149,451

160,533 Operating lease liabilities

138,610

140,990 Other current liabilities

59,321

51,609 Total current liabilities

1,283,104

1,356,891 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

594,655

674,478 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

657,551

705,713 Other long-term liabilities

121,501

121,598 Total liabilities

2,656,811

2,858,680 Total stockholders' equity

2,089,742

1,998,403 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,746,553

$ 4,857,083

Under Armour, Inc. For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 118,163

$ 94,607 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 71,177

68,007 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss 21,145

16,338 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 696

1,074 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 1,096

1,096 Stock-based compensation 23,357

19,708 Deferred income taxes (10,788)

(2,021) Changes in reserves and allowances 18,471

4,452 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (52,721)

(90,331) Inventories 33,270

(266,824) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,934)

(15,486) Other non-current assets 49,659

(36,932) Accounts payable (120,353)

167,149 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (75,751)

19,034 Customer refund liabilities (11,244)

(5,475) Income taxes payable and receivable 9,000

23,105 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 64,243

(2,499) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (84,144)

(93,864) Earn-out from the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform 45,000

35,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (39,144)

(58,864) Cash flows from financing activities





Common shares repurchased (50,000)

(50,000) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (2,318)

(803) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 1,781

2,015 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (50,537)

(48,788) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (28,671)

(43,962) Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (54,109)

(154,113) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 727,726

1,022,126 End of period $ 673,617

$ 868,013

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited)



The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.



CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP (0.5) %

(1.3) % Foreign exchange impact (0.6) %

0.1 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (1.1) %

(1.2) %







North America





Net revenue growth - GAAP (2.0) %

(5.4) % Foreign exchange impact 0.2 %

0.5 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (1.8) %

(4.9) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP 9.3 %

9.8 % Foreign exchange impact (5.3) %

(2.7) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 4.0 %

7.1 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP 2.8 %

7.9 % Foreign exchange impact 3.8 %

5.0 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 6.6 %

12.9 %







Latin America





Net revenue growth - GAAP (7.7) %

1.7 % Foreign exchange impact (11.6) %

(9.7) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (19.3) %

(8.0) %







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP 4.8 %

8.1 % Foreign exchange impact (2.2) %

(0.3) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 2.6 %

7.8 %

Under Armour, Inc. As of September 30, 2023, and 2022



COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





September 30,



2023

2022 Factory House

178

178 Brand House

19

18 North America total doors

197

196









Factory House

172

162 Brand House

81

79 International total doors

253

241









Factory House

350

340 Brand House

100

97 Total doors

450

437

