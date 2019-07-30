Under Armour Reports Second Quarter Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Outlook

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company's 2018 restructuring plan and the related tax effects. Reconciliations of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis.

"Our second quarter results give us increasing conviction that our transformation continues to make solid progress across our business, unlocking efficiencies that are driving greater precision, consistency and repeatability," said Under Armour Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank. "By staying sharply focused on our long-term strategies – driving our premium athletic brand positioning through industry leading innovation, geographic expansion and creating deep connections with our consumers – we are on track to deliver against our expectations in 2019."

Second Quarter 2019 Review

Revenue was up 1 percent to $1.2 billion (up 3 percent currency neutral).

was up 1 percent to (up 3 percent currency neutral). Wholesale revenue decreased 1 percent to $707 million and direct-to-consumer revenue was up 2 percent to $423 million , representing 35 percent of total revenue.

and direct-to-consumer revenue was up 2 percent to , representing 35 percent of total revenue.

North America revenue decreased 3 percent to $816 million and the international business increased 12 percent to $339 million (up 17 percent currency neutral) representing 28 percent of total revenue. Within the international business, revenue was up 6 percent in EMEA (up 11 percent currency neutral), up 23 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 29 percent currency neutral) and down 3 percent in Latin America (up 2 percent currency neutral).

revenue decreased 3 percent to and the international business increased 12 percent to (up 17 percent currency neutral) representing 28 percent of total revenue. Within the international business, revenue was up 6 percent in EMEA (up 11 percent currency neutral), up 23 percent in (up 29 percent currency neutral) and down 3 percent in (up 2 percent currency neutral).

Apparel revenue decreased 1 percent to $740 million ; footwear revenue increased 5 percent to $284 million ; and accessories revenue was unchanged at $106 million .

; footwear revenue increased 5 percent to ; and accessories revenue was unchanged at . Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 46.5 percent compared to the prior year driven by supply chain initiatives, regional mix and restructuring charges in the prior period offset by foreign currency impacts.

increased 170 basis points to 46.5 percent compared to the prior year driven by supply chain initiatives, regional mix and restructuring charges in the prior period offset by foreign currency impacts. Selling, general & administrative expenses increased 2 percent to $566 million , or 47.5 percent of revenue.

increased 2 percent to , or 47.5 percent of revenue. Operating loss was $11 million .

was . Net loss was $17 million or $0.04 loss per share, inclusive of a negative $0.01 impact from the company's minority interest in its Japanese licensee.

was or loss per share, inclusive of a negative impact from the company's minority interest in its Japanese licensee. Inventory decreased 26 percent to $966 million .

decreased 26 percent to . Total debt was down 24 percent to $591 million .

was down 24 percent to . Cash and cash equivalents increased 131 percent to $456 million .

Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Revenue is expected to be up approximately 3 to 4 percent reflecting a slight decline in North America and a low to mid-teen percentage rate increase in the international business.

is expected to be up approximately 3 to 4 percent reflecting a slight decline in and a low to mid-teen percentage rate increase in the international business. Gross margin is expected to increase approximately 110 to 130 basis points compared to 2018. Excluding restructuring charges from the comparable prior period, we expect an increase of approximately 70 to 90 basis points compared to 2018 adjusted gross margin due to ongoing supply chain initiatives and channel mix benefits.

is expected to increase approximately 110 to 130 basis points compared to 2018. Excluding restructuring charges from the comparable prior period, we expect an increase of approximately 70 to 90 basis points compared to 2018 adjusted gross margin due to ongoing supply chain initiatives and channel mix benefits. Operating income is now expected to reach approximately $230 million to $235 million versus the previously expected range of $220 million to $230 million .

is now expected to reach approximately to versus the previously expected range of to . Interest and other expense, net is now expected to be approximately $30 million versus the previous expectation of approximately $35 million .

is now expected to be approximately versus the previous expectation of approximately . Effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 22 percent versus the previous expectation at the high end of a 19 percent to 22 percent range.

is now expected to be approximately 22 percent versus the previous expectation at the high end of a 19 percent to 22 percent range. Earnings per share is expected to be $0.33 to $0.34 inclusive of a negative impact from the company's minority interest in its Japanese licensee.

is expected to be to inclusive of a negative impact from the company's minority interest in its Japanese licensee. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $210 million .

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its second quarter 2019 conference call and webcast today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts. Currency neutral financial information is calculated to exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency. Management believes this information is useful to investors to facilitate a comparison of the company's results of operations period-over-period. 2018 adjusted gross margin is referred to but not presented and excludes the impact of restructuring and other related charges. A reconciliation of 2018 adjusted gross margin is available in the company's 2018 year-end earnings release. Management believes this information is useful to investors because it provides enhanced visibility into the company's actual underlying results excluding the impact of its 2018 restructuring plans. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Powered by one of the world's largest digitally connected fitness and wellness communities, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are designed to help advance human performance, making all athletes better. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, the impact of our investment in our licensee on our results of operations, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "assumes," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to realize expected benefits from our restructuring plans; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our new global operating and financial reporting information technology system; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase significantly our marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of our products; loss of key suppliers or manufacturers or failure of our suppliers or manufacturers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner, including due to port disruptions; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from acquisitions and other significant investments or capital expenditures; the impact of the performance of our equity method investment on our results of operations; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; our ability to raise additional capital required to grow our business on terms acceptable to us; our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings; and our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and key employees. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

% of Net

Revenues

2018

% of Net

Revenues

2019

% of Net

Revenues

2018

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$ 1,191,729

100.0 %

$ 1,174,859

100.0 %

$ 2,396,451

100.0 %

$ 2,360,229

100.0 % Cost of goods sold

637,408

53.5 %

648,275

55.2 %

1,297,343

54.1 %

1,310,192

55.5 % Gross profit

554,321

46.5 %

526,584

44.8 %

1,099,108

45.9 %

1,050,037

44.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

565,803

47.5 %

552,619

47.0 %

1,075,331

44.9 %

1,067,253

45.2 % Restructuring and impairment charges

—

— %

78,840

6.7 %

—

— %

116,320

4.9 % Income (loss) from operations

(11,482)

(1.0) %

(104,875)

(8.9) %

23,777

1.0 %

(133,536)

(5.7) % Interest expense, net

(5,988)

(0.5) %

(8,552)

(0.7) %

(10,226)

(0.4) %

(17,116)

(0.7) % Other expense, net

(1,128)

(0.1) %

(8,069)

(0.7) %

(1,795)

(0.1) %

(5,181)

(0.2) % Income (loss) before income taxes

(18,598)

(1.6) %

(121,496)

(10.3) %

11,756

0.5 %

(155,833)

(6.6) % Income tax expense (benefit)

(5,740)

(0.5) %

(26,090)

(2.2) %

2,391

0.1 %

(30,183)

(1.3) % Loss from equity method investment

(4,491)

(0.4) %

(138)

— %

(4,237)

(0.2) %

(138)

— % Net income (loss)

$ (17,349)

(1.5) %

$ (95,544)

(8.1) %

$ 5,128

0.2 %

$ (125,788)

(5.3) %

































Basic net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock

$ (0.04)





$ (0.21)





$ 0.01





$ (0.28)



Diluted net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock

$ (0.04)





$ (0.21)





$ 0.01





$ (0.28)



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic

451,066





444,626





450,411





443,844



Diluted

451,066





444,626





453,717





443,844





Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited; in thousands)















NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,











2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change







Apparel

$ 739,736

$ 748,335

(1.1) %

$ 1,514,366

$ 1,517,266

(0.2) %







Footwear

284,080

271,375

4.7 %

576,627

543,145

6.2 %







Accessories

106,250

105,906

0.3 %

188,242

198,064

(5.0) %







Total net sales

1,130,066

1,125,616

0.4 %

2,279,235

2,258,475

0.9 %







Licensing revenues

25,308

21,172

19.5 %

46,965

47,513

(1.2) %







Connected Fitness

31,935

29,112

9.7 %

62,039

57,938

7.1 %







Corporate Other

4,420

(1,041)

524.6 %

$ 8,212

$ (3,697)

322.1 %







Total net revenues

$ 1,191,729

$ 1,174,859

1.4 %

$ 2,396,451

$ 2,360,229

1.5 %











NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,









2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change







North America

$ 816,220

$ 843,383

(3.2) %

$ 1,659,469

$ 1,710,928

(3.0) %







EMEA

145,320

136,942

6.1 %

279,424

266,530

4.8 %







Asia-Pacific

154,113

125,706

22.6 %

298,398

241,259

23.7 %







Latin America

39,721

40,757

(2.5) %

88,909

87,271

1.9 %







Connected Fitness

31,935

29,112

9.7 %

62,039

57,938

7.1 %







Corporate Other

4,420

(1,041)

524.6 %

8,212

$ (3,697)

322.1 %







Total net revenues

$ 1,191,729

$ 1,174,859

1.4 %

$ 2,396,451

$ 2,360,229

1.5 %













INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019 % of Net

Revenues (1)

2018 % of Net

Revenues (1)

2019 % of Net

Revenues (1)

2018

% of Net

Revenues (1)

North America

$ 139,198 17.1 %

$ 132,529 15.7 %

$ 299,471 18.0 %

$ 280,714

16.4 %

EMEA

10,493 7.2 %

(5,945) (4.3) %

22,711 8.1 %

1,209

0.5 %

Asia-Pacific

19,647 12.7 %

21,391 17.0 %

39,450 13.2 %

45,513

18.9 %

Latin America

(3,891) (9.8) %

(4,689) (11.5) %

(4,250) (4.8) %

(6,567)

(7.5) %

Connected Fitness

11 — %

1,711 5.9 %

1,080 1.7 %

5,122

8.8 %

Corporate Other

(176,940) NM



(249,872) NM



(334,685) NM



(459,527)

NM



Income (loss) from operations

$ (11,482) (1.0) %

$ (104,875) (8.9) %

$ 23,777 1.0 %

$ (133,536)

(5.7) %



(1) The operating income (loss) percentage is calculated based on total segment net revenues. Additionally, the operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as it is not a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc. As of June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 455,726

$ 557,403

$ 196,879 Accounts receivable, net

735,181

652,546

724,945 Inventories

965,711

1,019,496

1,299,332 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

287,829

364,183

340,359 Total current assets

2,444,447

2,593,628

2,561,515 Property and equipment, net

795,499

826,868

835,427 Operating lease right-of-use assets

606,018

—

— Goodwill

548,762

546,494

551,160 Intangible assets, net

39,527

41,793

45,880 Deferred income taxes

129,403

112,420

111,746 Other long-term assets

116,252

123,819

135,424 Total assets

$ 4,679,908

$ 4,245,022

$ 4,241,152 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Accounts payable

607,382

560,884

691,163 Accrued expenses

304,063

340,415

258,567 Customer refund liabilities

241,456

301,421

303,730 Operating lease liabilities

116,219

—

— Current maturities of long-term debt

—

25,000

27,000 Other current liabilities

63,521

88,257

57,939 Total current liabilities

1,332,641

1,315,977

1,338,399 Long term debt, net of current maturities

591,396

703,834

752,370 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

601,665

—

— Other long-term liabilities

105,932

208,340

226,471 Total liabilities

2,631,634

2,228,151

2,317,240 Total stockholders' equity

2,048,274

2,016,871

1,923,912 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,679,908

$ 4,245,022

$ 4,241,152















Under Armour, Inc. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 5,128

$ (125,788) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 93,721

91,271 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss) (3,077)

13,151 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,447

2,496 Impairment charges —

9,660 Amortization of bond premium 127

127 Stock-based compensation 25,635

20,673 Deferred income taxes (13,890)

(35,969) Changes in reserves and allowances (10,196)

(238,005) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (75,116)

116,896 Inventories 62,302

(158,430) Prepaid expenses and other assets 64,533

(54,422) Other non-current assets 12,812

768 Accounts payable 57,674

160,164 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (48,094)

48,939 Customer refund liabilities (60,089)

307,192 Income taxes payable and receivable (1,210)

(12,716) Net cash provided by operating activities 112,707

146,007 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (77,046)

(95,607) Sale of property and equipment —

11,285 Purchase of equity method investment —

(39,207) Purchases of other assets (997)

(2,536) Net cash used in investing activities (78,043)

(126,065) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long term debt and revolving credit facility 25,000

210,000 Payments on long term debt and revolving credit facility (162,817)

(348,500) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (3,077)

(1,759) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 4,238

8,913 Payments of debt financing costs (2,661)

(11) Other financing fees 76

87 Net cash used in financing activities (139,241)

(131,270) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,463

(2,487) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (100,114)

(113,815) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 566,060

318,135 End of period $ 465,946

$ 204,320

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to currency neutral net revenue which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

CURRENCY NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP

1.4 % 1.5 % Foreign exchange impact

1.6 % 1.6 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

3.0 % 3.1 %







North America





Net revenue decline - GAAP

(3.2) % (3.0) % Foreign exchange impact

0.3 % 0.4 % Currency neutral net revenue decline - Non-GAAP

(2.9) % (2.6) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP

6.1 % 4.8 % Foreign exchange impact

4.6 % 4.9 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

10.7 % 9.7 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP

22.6 % 23.7 % Foreign exchange impact

6.6 % 5.9 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

29.2 % 29.6 %







Latin America





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

(2.5) % 1.9 % Foreign exchange impact

4.0 % 3.8 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

1.5 % 5.7 %







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP

11.8 % 12.0 % Foreign exchange impact

5.3 % 5.2 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

17.1 % 17.2 %

Under Armour, Inc. As of June 30, 2019 and 2018

BRAND HOUSE AND FACTORY HOUSE DOOR COUNT





June 30,



2019

2018 Factory House

165

161 Brand House

16

15 North America total doors

181

176









Factory House

86

61 Brand House

79

65 International total doors

165

126









Factory House

251

222 Brand House

95

80 Total doors

346

302

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.underarmour.com

