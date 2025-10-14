Under Canvas Announces New England Expansion with New White Mountains Location

2026 reservations now available for newest camp in New Hampshire

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced Under Canvas White Mountains is set to open in June of 2026. This marks the brand's second location in New England and its first in New Hampshire.

Suite Tent at Under Canvas White Mountains

Set on 86 scenic acres, the new camp offers breathtaking views of Mount Washington and the Presidential Range, and is surrounded by rolling meadows, lush forests and orchards — providing guests convenient access to White Mountain National Forest—one of the most visited national forests in the U.S. Within a short drive, guests can explore Franconia Notch State Park, the Kancamagus Highway, and the iconic Mount Washington Cog Railway, along with charming gateway towns like Littleton, Bethlehem, and Lancaster.

"With the launch of Under Canvas White Mountains, we're deepening our presence in the Northeast and expanding access to some of the region's most iconic outdoor destinations," said Matt Gaghen, CEO of Under Canvas. "The White Mountains have long been a beloved road trip destination for East Coast travelers. The new location allows us to offer an exceptional, upscale base camp experience within easy reach of major markets like Boston, New York City and beyond. From summit views to scenic drives and endless trails, this camp is a gateway to everything that makes New England's natural beauty so unforgettable."

Under Canvas White Mountains will feature safari-inspired canvas tents, each with a private deck, all featuring West Elm furnishings, an ensuite bathroom with a pull-chain shower, sink and flushing toilet, king-size bed, luxe linens, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove, and USB battery packs.

Onsite, guests can enjoy café-style dining that will draw inspiration from local flavors and regional ingredients, and programming such as live music, yoga, and outdoor games, all centered around communal fire pits that encourage connection and community. A dedicated Guest Experience Coordinator is available to help plan activities such as guided hiking, rafting, and mountain biking.

A defining element of the Under Canvas experience is its Mindful Approach—a commitment to sustainability, minimal land disturbance, and thoughtful design that harmonizes with the environment. The brand's commitment to minimizing light pollution and protecting the night sky is setting the standard in the industry and, in-turn, earned Under Canvas recognition for having the first-ever DarkSky-certified resort in the world.

Reservations at Under Canvas White Mountains are now available, with rates starting at $279 per night, plus taxes and fees.

