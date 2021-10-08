Under New Leadership, AM General To Showcase Diversity Of Innovative Products At AUSA 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobility solutions provider, AM General, will feature products and services that demonstrate continuous transformation for todays and tomorrow's demands on the modern battlefield at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Oct. 11-13, 2021, Booth #7341, Hall D, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

"We are excited about attending this year's AUSA, and especially grateful for all of the work done to make this in-person show a reality." said Jim Cannon, President & CEO of AM General. "I'm extremely proud of the enduring HUMVEE platform and I'm looking forward to highlighting our investments and innovation with the NXT 360 and other breakthrough technologies that meet the army's modernization needs."

On display at the show will be a diverse lineup of products that highlight the company's continuous innovative spirit and its commitment to future technologies. Making its US debut, the HUMVEE NXT 360 delivers MRAP levels of protection in a truly light tactical vehicle for increased survivability without sacrificing mobility or agility. Visitors to the booth will also see the HUMVEE 4-CT vehicle with the Expanded Capability Kit (XCK) - Troop Transport (9) with capacity for up to 9 warfighters. This vehicle represents the latest automotive technology that AM General offers customers, including enhanced occupant safety, upgraded powertrain options, and improved mobility and handling. Finally, AM General will present a new tactical security truck, the HUMVEE X-TSV (Extreme Tactical Security Vehicle), that has a proven chassis and armored cell designed with mission driven versatility, purpose-built reliability, and a low platform sustainment cost versus competitors in its class.

AM General continues to capitalize on its strategic partnerships to develop products and technology that meet the requirements to win in an ever-evolving world. Through a new agreement with global integrated defense company QinetiQ facilitated by Lincoln International, the company is exploring electrification technologies for military vehicles, including the integration of their militarized Hub Drives technology into the AM General platforms to deliver hybrid tactical vehicles for the future battlefield. Together, the companies are looking at innovative ways to meet the U.S. Army's future requirements for extended-range hybrid, increased sustainability and performance through electrification.

AM General will also have representatives available to provide in-depth information on engineering and logistics services, their award-winning global supply chain management, field service support, as well as parts and equipment warranty support.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics support of military grade tactical vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

