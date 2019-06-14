Under new ownership, Chevy 21 is now Raceway Chevrolet

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A well-known—and highly trusted—name has come to Bethlehem.

For decades, customers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have relied on the Burlington Auto Group when purchasing a new or used vehicle. Now that longstanding consumer confidence is expanding with the addition of the group's newest dealership.

The Burlington Auto Group has assumed ownership of the former Chevy 21 on Hellertown Road, and it now becomes Raceway Chevrolet of Bethlehem. The new dealership opened for both sales and service Monday, June 10.

Raceway Chevrolet Vice President, Jake Lebowitz said former Chevy 21 customers, and new car buyers, can expect significant improvements throughout the dealership.

"We're excited for the opportunity to earn their business," said Lebowitz, "We appreciate the public's initial support, but still have to earn long-term loyalty, and we have a solid plan to do just that!"

For customers, the most immediate change to accompany the Raceway Chevrolet name will be the sheer number and variety of vehicles available to choose from, both new and pre-owned.

Collectively, the Burlington Auto Group has one of the largest vehicle inventories in the northeast, and the dealerships maintain their combined inventory online to allow customers more choices and more control when selecting and buying a new or used vehicle.

"It's like being able to shop multiple dealerships without leaving the showroom," Lebowitz said. "Anything you want, we're going to get it because we have access to 1,000 or more new vehicles."

Lebowitz said Raceway Chevy will continue the well-known "Tires for Life" Program, and also will introduce a program for which they have received considerable recognition for in the Lehigh Valley, their exclusive Lifetime Powertrain Warranty.

This is the group's second acquisition in the Lehigh Valley, the first being Allentown KIA, with plans for additional stores. "We love the people here and the community is great," Lebowitz said. "We think it's a tremendous market."

