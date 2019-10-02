Under New Reseller Agreement, Federal Data Systems Will Offer Curtail Products to Government Customers

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Curtail announced it has signed a reseller agreement with Federal Data Systems (FedData), a provider of IT services to the U.S. intelligence community. FedData will resell Curtail's products, ReGrade and ReCover, to federal government customers, giving them the ability to find bugs and other software flaws that could otherwise cause outages.

From loss of technology to loss of data, system downtime is expensive and threatening in every way. The U.S. intelligence community creates, holds and protects highly sensitive data, which must be protected from anomalies. Additionally, uptime is critical to the performance of these agencies' mandates; an outage could literally put the nation at risk.

However, software and service updates are often pushed live without knowing how the software will perform against production traffic. By running live user traffic against both their current software and their proposed upgraded software, organizations can spot differences and prevent going live with bugs that can bring down the service.

With Curtail's agreement with FedData, federal government customers now have access to solutions to address these issues:

Using ReGrade, government organizations will have a way to find flaws early and avoid going live with bugs, especially zero-day vulnerabilities, by predicting and preventing rollbacks. It costs more to fix a software bug after release than during the design process.

ReCover proactively detects anomalies—including zero-day attacks— and automatically diverts traffic to clean, resilient systems to quickly, safely and reliably maintain business operations at all times.

Frank Huerta, CEO of Curtail, said: "Finding flaws early is critical. While flaws in software can also be exploited by attacks, it's most often the risk of unplanned downtime that causes the bigger risk. Curtail prevents systems outages, by testing for bugs in code against real user traffic and fixing them before upgrading. This agreement with FedData, a premier value-added reseller, will get valuable tools into the hands of government organizations, including in the intelligence community, so they can continue their important work uninterrupted."

About Curtail:

Curtail, based in Anaheim, Calif., is changing how IT is implemented for government agencies, financial institutions, service providers, and enterprise organizations that are developing and launching new software and services, particularly in DevOps environments. By accelerating development while stopping vulnerabilities before they occur, Curtail keeps systems protected and running in the face of unplanned downtime, attacks or equipment failure. Website: www.curtail.com

About FedData:

Federal Data Systems (FedData) is a leading provider of information technology products and services to government and commercial markets. Founded in 2006, FedData specializes in the design, delivery, implementation and monitoring of automated systems with a corporate emphasis on infrastructure design, data security, incident response, continuity of operations, and information assurance. Through several prime contracts with the United States Intelligence Community, FedData provides design and implementation of sophisticated IT networks for systems of national importance. Learn more at https://www.feddata.com/.

