"Under Red Notice": A True Political Thriller Exposes How Global Justice Systems Are Weaponized Against the Innocent

New Memoir by Gregory Duralev—Featured in POLITICO and Business Insider—Reveals a Harrowing Battle Against Two Superpowers

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when the institutions meant to protect freedom become instruments of persecution? Gregory Duralev's gripping new memoir, Under Red Notice, delivers a jaw-dropping answer based on his own harrowing experience.

UNDER RED NOTICE by Gregory Duralev, political thriller UNDER RED NOTICE by Gregory Duralev, political thriller

After refusing to comply with corrupt demands in Russia, Duralev became the target of a fabricated criminal case. When he fled to the United States seeking asylum, he expected refuge. Instead, he was arrested at his asylum interview and detained for 525 days—based on a fabricated administrative immigration violation orchestrated by U.S. officials to comply with a Russian demand made through a politically motivated INTERPOL Red Notice.

Under Red Notice reads like a high-stakes political thriller, yet every page is grounded in documented reality. It is a searing indictment of how global law enforcement and immigration systems can be manipulated to silence dissent—and a testament to the quiet courage of American professionals who upheld the rule of law when others in the system failed.

"This isn't just my story," says Duralev. "It's a wake-up call. When officials abandon integrity for obedience, when courts prioritize procedure over truth, and when international bodies launder corruption under the banner of neutrality, no one is safe."

Already drawing attention from POLITICO and Business Insider, Under Red Notice arrives at a critical moment of global debate over transnational repression, asylum rights, and the future of justice. It is a must-read for anyone who values freedom, accountability, and the promise of the rule of law.

Available Now in eBook, Paperback, and Hardcover.

Under Red Notice is available on all major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Books, Kobo, and Lulu.

About the Author

Gregory Duralev is an alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis School of Law and holds two additional Master's degrees from Russian universities. A certified human rights consultant and expert on INTERPOL abuse and transnational repression, he was invited by California assemblymembers in 2024 to advocate for landmark legislation protecting dissidents. His debut memoir, Under Red Notice, documents his journey from elite athlete and entrepreneur to a survivor of global political weaponization. He resides in Southern California, where he has been granted primary custody of his seven-year-old daughter, a U.S. citizen, and continues his legal advocacy against transnational repression.

Media Contact: Gregory Duralev, [email protected]

Website: www.UnderRedNotice.com

Amazon: https://a.co/d/04rtIrN2

SOURCE Gregory Duralev