Under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, The Principality of Monaco welcomes their first Post-COVID lockdown event with Sir Anthony Ritossa's 11th Global Family Office Investment Summit, July 29-30

"The many dynamic exchanges among our international Thought Leaders and sealed partnerships was impressive. This interactive ambience would not have been possible without the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and the tremendous support of the Monaco Economic Board, Monaco Association for Financial Activities, and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. A special thank you to our Summit Grand Ambassador, H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie, to our Conference Chairman, Markus Lehner, and to our esteemed delegates who ventured to travel from all over the world to join us in a safe harbour environment."

- Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman, Ritossa Family Office, Host, Ritossa Family Office Investment Summits.

Our esteemed delegates were in agreement that no virtual gathering can substitute face-to-face interaction expediting long-term coinvestment and partnership opportunities.

"It was a privilege to serve as Chairman at Sir Anthony's Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco. Not only did this annual event take place in our protected Principality, but it addressed exciting, cutting-edge advances in areas such as agriculture, AI technology, healthcare, education, renewable energy and entertainment."

- Markus Lehner, Summit Chairman; Chairman, Markus Lehner Family Office and CEO of Lehner Investments AG;

There was a common understanding amongst our Family Offices, Investors and Entrepreneurs that the winning mannerism after our first wave of COVID is to be true to ourselves, be passionate, remain humble, work hard and keep educating ourselves daily.

H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie, summed up his Fireside Chat by confirming that education is our most significant wealth, and keeping an attitude of gratitude will undoubtedly lead to success, material wealth with patience and perseverance.

"COVID-19 has provoked a notable surge in on-line learning. There are many rationales for investing in on-line education, ranging from increased access to improved quality of learning to reduce costs, to prepare students better for a knowledge-based society, and to respond to market demand. There is the potential with on-line learning to tap into markets, both national and international, that cannot be easily accessed with other more traditional forms of course or program delivery."

- H.E. Prof. Sir Manuel Freire-Garabal y Núñez PhD.H, Chairman of the board, Al-Khalifa Business School and President of the Private Council of H.H. Prince Mahmoud Salal Al Din Assaf.

Several additional Summit themes that emerged include:

The Human Part of Life is Essential – It's Not All About Technology

The coronavirus pandemic rooted the importance of family and friends and the need to respect one's origin. We are all born with a surname, but we make our name. Therefore, it is essential to be proud of you we are, keep working on yourselves and keep your cup full. Respect your heritage, embrace the future and live in the present moment.

Co-Investing with Those on Your Same Level Maximizes Likelihood of Success

Family offices have joined forces to help one another during the past few months to share investment ideas and opportunities. By co-investing with those on your same level, you will maximize your chance of success and speed up the deal process. Valuations are down due to the health crisis, many assets are distressed, and sectors such as retail technology are evolving.

FinTech, Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets Must Continually Adopt and Refresh Business Models

It is an exciting time for companies in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, FinTech and digital assets space. Concerning blockchain centres of intelligence around the world, they are embracing past challenges and are now working together to make technology and regulation more consistent. Although significant progress is on the horizon, it is clear that the most influential FinTech companies are those that adapt and continually refresh business models per market movements. Digital assets should become more mainstream as we enter a potential economic bubble. Monetary transformation is critical, and we must re-invent the banking system. While banks are collaborating, transaction speed needs to be faster.

Follow Your Goals No Matter What - Unless They Change

Markus Lehner pointed out that it is important to follow your goals, unless they change, in which case it is vital to change your way of thinking and plan accordingly. H.S.H Prince Carl Eduard von Bismarck, the Great Grandson of German unifier Otto von Bismarck, agrees and noted that short-term goals are just as important as long-term goals, especially at this time when the world is rapidly evolving. His Serene Highness also confirmed his firm belief that "Show me who your friends are, and I'll tell you who you are."

Sir Anthony presented the following distinguished individuals with a Family Office Lifetime Achievement Award:

Michael Dotta , Chairman, Monaco Economic Board (MEB), and Chairman, Dotta Family Office

, Chairman, Monaco Economic Board (MEB), and Chairman, Dotta Family Office Markus Lehner , Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office and Summit Chairman

, Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office and Summit Chairman H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie, Grandson of King Umberto of Italy , Prince Paul of Yugoslavia and Grand Ambassador for the Summit

of , of and Grand Ambassador for the Summit Thierry Roussel , Chairman, SGFC SA Family Office, Switzerland

The Summit closed with a standing ovation from our 600+ influential billionaires, Sheikhs, royal families and business leaders, both in-person and via Zoom Webinar.

Among our respected delegates were: Hervé Ordioni, President of the Committee for Promotion of Monaco as Financial Centre and CEO of Edmond de Rothschild; Anthony Stent-Torriani, vice chairman of the board of Monaco Association for Financial Activities (AMAF); Justin Highman, Deputy CEO of Monaco Economic Board; Markus Lehner, Summit Chairman, Chairman, Markus Lehner Family Office and CEO of Lehner Investments AG; HRH Prince Michel de Yougoslavie, the Grand Ambassador for the Summit; Adam Ladjadj, Chief Investment Officer at The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehayan; Thierry Roussel, Chairman, SGFC Family Office; Johanna Roussel, Partner at SGFC Family Office; Erik Roussel, Partner at SGFC Family Office; Dr Pierre Sigg, Consultant, Real Estate, Hotel Acquisitions and Art; Lord Carmine Villani, Managing Director, Global Business and Investment Development, Saudi Arabia; Vicente-Andres Zaragoza, Chairman and CEO of Pentium Asset Management; Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman and CEO of Al Hayat Group; Dr Victoria Vysotina, CEO, Family Office RPP; Rutger Janse, President & CEO, Janse Family Office; Johan Bergqvist, CEO & Member of the Board, Smart Secure ID AG; Caen Contee, Co-founder & Partner, Ozone X; Hugo Sykes, AtmosClear Invetsments, Switzerland; Xolali Zigah, Founder and Chairman of Cash Angel; Claire Grainger, Senior Partner at Naji Beidoun Advocates; Nadeem Siam, Founder and CEO of Fund Ourselves; Vadim Tarasov, Managing Director of TUS Asset Management; Dana Al Salem, Founder & CEO at FanFactory Ltd, UK; Peter Bruce-Clark, Partner at Social Impact Capital; Naeem Aslam, Chief Market Analyst at AvaTrade; Giovanni Jackson, CEO-President, Tristar Global Entertainment; Michael Olsen Chairman-Co-CEO, Tristar Global Entertainment; Dawn Barclay-Ross, Director, Future Health Global, UK.

