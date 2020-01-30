Under The High Patronage Of H.S.H. Albert II of Monaco, The Princess Grace Foundation-USA To Host 007's No Time To Die Red Carpet Premiere In Monaco With A VIP Celebration At The Iconic Casino Royale

For the first time ever, the iconic "Casino Royale" itself, the Casino de Monte-Carlo will host a red carpet premiere and a black-tie post-premiere after party. All proceeds from the event will be directed toward a new Princess Grace Award named in honor of long-time Monaco resident, and a founding member of Princess Grace Foundation-USA, the late Sir Roger Moore. The Sir Roger Moore Film Scholarship will be endowed in perpetuity and the first recipient will be announced at the 38 th Annual Princess Grace Awards Gala in Monaco in October 2020.

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco said, "It is my distinct privilege to welcome the premiere of No Time To Die to Monaco. It is particularly meaningful for us to honor the late Sir Roger Moore and Princess Grace Award winner Cary Joji Fukunaga here because of the special ties that connect them to us. Sir Roger Moore was a dear friend to my Mother and we remain grateful for his guidance establishing the Princess Grace Foundation-USA. We are equally proud of Princess Grace Award winner Cary Joji Fukunaga's masterful direction of No Time To Die, and to know that my Mother's legacy lives on through his flourishing career."

Princess Grace Foundation-USA CEO Brisa Trinchero said, "We are thrilled to bring Princess Grace Award winner Cary Joji Fukunaga's most high profile film to Monaco. He represents all for which a Princess Grace Award winner stands–an exceptional artist with boundless capacity. During Her lifetime, Princess Grace brought the glamour of Hollywood to Monaco. We are delighted to be carrying on Her legacy with this extraordinary event. We are also grateful to HSH Prince Albert ll of Monaco for opening up His home to host this extraordinary event that will help create a new scholarship to assist future emerging filmmakers."

Cary Joji Fukunaga said, "Becoming part of the Princess Grace Awards family has been incredible. I received a scholarship that helped propel my career in a multitude of ways. Several years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Sir Roger Moore in Monaco when I received my second Princess Grace Award–I never would have imagined that just five years later I would be helming No Time To Die."

Christian Moore said, "My father was a great man, a beloved actor and deeply committed to the arts. He adored Princess Grace and believed in Her mission to support emerging talent and ensuring the arts community remained vibrant and impactful. My family thanks the Princely Family for their generosity recognizing my father by bestowing him with this named Award. I know he would be truly humbled."

Purchase VIP tickets now at pgfusa.org. General premiere tickets will be available at the Grimaldi Forum on February 17.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS GRACE FOUNDATION-USA The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is a non-profit, publicly-supported foundation, headquartered in New York City and established in 1982 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor His wife, Princess Grace's [Kelly] legacy. The Foundation's mission is dedicated to identifying and assisting emerging talent in theater, dance, and film by awarding grants in the form of scholarships, apprenticeships, and fellowships. Since the Foundation's inception, more than 850 recipients have been awarded nearly $1 million annually. Some notable Princess Grace Award winners in Film include: Emmy Award winner Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of No Time To Die and HBO's True Detective; Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights; Stephen Hillenburg, creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Theater recipients include: Tony Award winner director, Anna D. Shapiro; Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner playwright Tony Kushner; Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac; and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr.; Dance/Choreography recipients include: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle; American Ballet Theatre's Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck; and choreographers Kyle Abraham and Camille A. Brown.

