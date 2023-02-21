Under the Leadership of a New President, READYTOWORK Announces Innovative Curriculum Expansion to Increase Access to Higher-Paying Career Paths

The organization will offer FREE healthcare technology courses and certifications, as Texas looks to grow its pharmacy technicians and healthcare professionals exponentially over the next few years.

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, READYTOWORK® announced an innovative initiative to expand access to higher-paying career paths and connect organizations to qualified workers in Dallas. A social impact enterprise since 2006, READYTOWORK provides individuals with industry-backed certification training, livable wage jobs in supply chain and logistics, and ongoing professional development to support career trajectories. Their new groundbreaking initiative and curriculum is focused on healthcare technology and is prompted by a significant increase in the need for pharmacy technicians across Texas.

The state of Texas is one of the largest employers of pharmacy technicians in the nation. In addition, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the number of pharmacy technicians in the state will rise by nearly 20 percent by 2028. To ensure Texans are prepared for this growth, READYTOWORK has developed a specialized training and certification program for career-ready pharmacy technicians. The 6-8 week free certification program provides extensive instruction on medication safety, patient communication, billing procedures, medication dispensing, and more – giving participants the certifications, skills and confidence necessary to excel in their chosen field.

"Texas has some of the greatest economic disparities in the nation, but we are working to create more equitable opportunities for all through workforce development and training programs," said Christa Camp, president of READYTOWORK. "We are thrilled to be able to launch this groundbreaking initiative that will provide Texans with the opportunity to gain access to higher paying career paths and livable wage jobs in healthcare technology. But this is just the beginning. Over the next several years, we will continue to expand our efforts to empower more Texans with good wages and high levels of professional development so that families and communities can benefit from upward economic mobility."

Christa Camp was appointed President of READYTOWORK in 2022, following a long-term tenure at Teach for America. In her last position at Teach for America, she was responsible for strategic coordination between the national hub and five regional partners in Texas, which resulted in more than $17 million towards educational equity initiatives across the state. "Christa's extensive background in education gives her an in-depth understanding of how vital it is for people—particularly those who are unemployed or underemployed—to have access to meaningful opportunities that can help them build successful careers," said Tre' Black, Chairman of the Board of READYTOWORK and CEO of On Target Supply Chain and Logistics.

In addition to providing hands-on education opportunities through its courses and workshops, READYTOWORK also helps employers find quality talent by connecting them with job seekers who have successfully completed its training program. Its recruitment services offer employers access to pre-screened candidates ready to begin a new career with their desired skill set or provide additional support where needed.

The new READYTOWORK pharmacy technician training program is scheduled for launch during the summer of 2023, offering immediate relief from unemployment and underemployment issues while helping individuals on their path toward higher wages and greater financial stability.

For more information or to join the waitlist , visit rtwpeople.com .

About READYTOWORK

READYTOWORK is a best-in-class workforce development and corporate training provider that offers industry-relevant training tailored to the needs of employers, job seekers, and market demand. READYTOWORK is on a mission to provide quality training solutions and education in order to create a stronger workforce and boost economic growth. The company's comprehensive training solutions enable organizations to quickly deploy high-quality workforce development and corporate training programs that are tailored to their specific needs. READYTOWORK specializes in providing innovative solutions that maximize employee productivity while ensuring compliance with the latest industry standards. Whether a company is looking to upskill its current workforce, hire new talent, or start a corporate training program, READYTOWORK has the skills and experience to help. READYTOWORK has been helping companies since its founding in 2006, and is based in Dallas, Texas.

