Under the new NIL rules, Jolly Pumpkin East Lansing is Now the Official Restaurant and Brewery of The Offensive Linemen and Long Snappers

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests of Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will soon get the opportunity to find themselves eating side by side with members of The Offensive Line and Long Snappers during the week leading up to the big game.

The big guys up front are now officially sponsored by Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales to relax and refuel weekly after practice. Jolly Pumpkin will also host the group periodically, where guests will have the opportunity to interact and take photos with members of The Offensive Line and Long Snappers.

Tony Grant, CEO of Jolly Pumpkin, alumni of Michigan State University and former Offensive Lineman and Long Snapper with current Long Snappers Michael Donovan and Hank Pepper Members of the Jolly Pumpkin management team with the Offensive Linemen and Long Snappers

"The guys up front gotta eat! These guys do so much hard work, and they often don't get recognized. It's important to us as a brand to recognize their commitment and hard work." says Tony Grant, CEO of Jolly Pumpkin, alumni of Michigan State University and former Offensive Lineman and Long Snapper with the football team. "Football was, and is, still a huge part of my life, and I'm honored to be helping this generation with these significant changes in college sports."

The Jolly Pumpkin East Lansing menu features modern brewpub fare alongside award-winning beers. In addition, the menu features artisan pizza, signature sandwiches, and appetizers made to compliment the extensive craft beer section. They also feature a wide variety of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales such as Bam Biere and La Roja to seasonals like La Parcela and Noel in addition to North Peak Brewing Company's Diabolical, Havoc, Siren, and Hooked.

"Myself and the rest of The Offensive Line and Long Snappers are really excited to be working with Tony and Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing," says Matt Allen, senior center on The Offensive Line "They have such a cool brand and awesome food that we are all proud to be associated with. It's also really cool that Tony being an alum of both position groups, is supporting us too!"

Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing is a full-service, 5,850 square foot restaurant located at the east corner of the Center City District retail. Current hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Jolly Pumpkin

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, initially established in 2004, was the first brand of its kind to foray into a line of all-sour ales. Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is part of Northern United Brewing Company and operates its production facility in Dexter, MI. The brand is distributed nationwide and available at the company's nine locations throughout Michigan and Illinois. Connect with Jolly Pumpkin East Lansing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

