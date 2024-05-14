Under The Patronage of the Ministry of Health 2024 Saudi-American Healthcare Forum Achieves Major Advances at XS Conferences & C3 Summit International Forum

Mumtada Medical Company Enters Major Collaboration With Mass General Brigham

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in Medicine, Government, Business and Technology attended the 10th Edition of the C3 International Saudi-American Healthcare Forum (SAHF) at the Ritz Carlton, Riyadh.

The mission of the SAHF 2024 healthcare forum was to honor and advance research, investment and innovation under the theme: Building Today's Global Healthcare Systems Deploying Tomorrow's Technology with the goal of fostering and promoting healthcare diplomacy.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre XS-C3 Saudi American Healthcare Forum

Organized under the Patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Health and in cooperation with the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, the SAHF included partners and speakers from leading U.S. and Saudi hospitals representing: The Cleveland Clinic; Mass General Brigham; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, HOPE Rehabilitation Center, and SEHA Virtual Hospital.

A major highlight of the SAHF was the signing of the Mumtada Medical Company collaboration agreement with Mass General Brigham to advance specialized rehabilitation and long-term post-acute care in Saudi Arabia. The Mumtada Medical Company is a specialized rehabilitation and long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) company founded by prominent business leader Fawaz Alhokair. Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 healthcare transformation its goal is to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare and to enhance the local workforce.

Mass General Brigham, based in Boston, U.S.A, was selected as the collaboration partner to advise on Mumtada Medical Company's inaugural rehabilitation hospital in Riyadh. It will be named the Mumtada Rehabilitation Hospital with plans to launch in 2024, accommodating 200 beds, 27 specialized clinics and 17 dialysis units. Additional facilities across KSA are under development. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in addressing the growing demand and need for comprehensive rehabilitation and LTPAC services in the region.

Throughout the 1-day SAHF gathering, prominent speakers from major healthcare related businesses, research and investment were represented by Cigna Insurance; Auxmedge Global Healthcare; PURELIFE Health Sciences Group; Lamassu Pharma; Zoi Capita; EMIR; Seedford Partners; the Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City Research and Scientific Center; and, the Center For The Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR, KSA).

The 2024 Saudi-American Healthcare Forum brought together leading experts to identify the major healthcare challenges facing the US and Arab populations. A focus of the SAHF was on how they can work together to find realistic solutions based on bilateral collaboration and knowledge transfer. With a goal to identify ways to bring these major healthcare innovations to fruition in the region and the global market. Discussion topics covered a wide range of cutting-edge healthcare and new technology subjects in AI; cybersecurity; medical tourism; a new protocol to manage Autism; "Smart Hospitals," advances in mental healthcare; investing in Sudi Arabia's biotech Sector; children's health and more.

Concluding SAHF2024 was a new product pitch competition hosted by Blossom Accelerator, where five finalists were selected to present their new business ideas to a panel of healthcare and business investment experts. The winner awarded a cash prize of 25,000 Saudi Riyals to support the development their new business.

To learn more about the Saudi-American Healthcare Forum 2024, please visit https://sahf2024.com/ or contact: Dareen Kabbush at +1-917-742-9941 or [email protected].

For more information, please visit https://xs-conferences.com/ or https://c3summit2023nyc.com/.

SOURCE XS Conferences & C3 Summit International