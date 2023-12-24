Under the Weather Pet Unveils New First-Aid and Wellness Products for Pets

Expanding Horizons in Pet Health: Introducing Innovative First-Aid and Wellness Solutions

WINOOSKI, Vt., Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Weather Pet, LLC, a leading innovator in pet health and wellness products, is excited to announce the launch of its newest additions to their product line, coming January 2024. The expansion includes a First-Aid line of products, calming peanut butter packets, colostrum for dogs, and a variety of other supplements, further solidifying the company's commitment to pet health and well-being.

Under the Weather Pet

New Product Line-Up:

The newly introduced First-Aid line features a range of products including a First-Aid Wound Spray, Liquid Bandage, Styptic Powder, Clean Ear Formula, and a Hydrocortisone Spray. These products are designed to provide pet owners with safe, effective solutions for injury treatment, aligning with Under the Weather Pet's reputation for quality and competitive pricing. "Recognizing a clear need for safe and effective first-aid products, Under the Weather Pet will be offering premium, injury treatment products that align with our reputation of quality and competitive pricing," said Min S. Lee of Under the Weather Pet.

In addition, the company is launching 'PB and Chill' Calming Peanut Butter Packets, available in 6-packs and 18-pack POS display units for retailers. These one-ounce packets are designed to treat anxiety and support mental health in dogs, offering a convenient solution for on-the-go pet owners. "Our calming peanut butter packets offer an exciting new way to treat anxiety and support mental health in dogs. This peanut butter product is a perfect way to put a pup at ease," added Lee.

Looking Forward:

Under the Weather Pet continues to innovate in the pet health sector, with plans to expand their product lines and reach further into global markets, ensuring pets around the world have access to high-quality health and wellness products.



Founded in 2012 by Kyla Sternlieb, inspired by her dog Ruffy, Under the Weather Pet has grown into a category-leader in the pet supplement space. Offering a wide range of products addressing issues related to digestion, mobility, and anxiety, the company is known for its safe and effective supplements. "Today, Kyla's award-winning products are recognized by pet experts and industry leaders as some of the safest and most effective supplements available," Lee noted.





