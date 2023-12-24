Under the Weather Pet Unveils New First-Aid and Wellness Products for Pets

News provided by

Under the Weather Pet

24 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Expanding Horizons in Pet Health: Introducing Innovative First-Aid and Wellness Solutions

WINOOSKI, Vt., Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Weather Pet, LLC, a leading innovator in pet health and wellness products, is excited to announce the launch of its newest additions to their product line, coming January 2024. The expansion includes a First-Aid line of products, calming peanut butter packets, colostrum for dogs, and a variety of other supplements, further solidifying the company's commitment to pet health and well-being.

Continue Reading
Under the Weather Pet
Under the Weather Pet

New Product Line-Up:
The newly introduced First-Aid line features a range of products including a First-Aid Wound Spray, Liquid Bandage, Styptic Powder, Clean Ear Formula, and a Hydrocortisone Spray. These products are designed to provide pet owners with safe, effective solutions for injury treatment, aligning with Under the Weather Pet's reputation for quality and competitive pricing. "Recognizing a clear need for safe and effective first-aid products, Under the Weather Pet will be offering premium, injury treatment products that align with our reputation of quality and competitive pricing," said Min S. Lee of Under the Weather Pet.

In addition, the company is launching 'PB and Chill' Calming Peanut Butter Packets, available in 6-packs and 18-pack POS display units for retailers. These one-ounce packets are designed to treat anxiety and support mental health in dogs, offering a convenient solution for on-the-go pet owners. "Our calming peanut butter packets offer an exciting new way to treat anxiety and support mental health in dogs. This peanut butter product is a perfect way to put a pup at ease," added Lee.

Looking Forward:
Under the Weather Pet continues to innovate in the pet health sector, with plans to expand their product lines and reach further into global markets, ensuring pets around the world have access to high-quality health and wellness products.

Founded in 2012 by Kyla Sternlieb, inspired by her dog Ruffy, Under the Weather Pet has grown into a category-leader in the pet supplement space. Offering a wide range of products addressing issues related to digestion, mobility, and anxiety, the company is known for its safe and effective supplements. "Today, Kyla's award-winning products are recognized by pet experts and industry leaders as some of the safest and most effective supplements available," Lee noted.

SOURCE Under the Weather Pet

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.