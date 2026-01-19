Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market to Observe Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 22.1% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The underactive bladder syndrome market is expected to grow steadily, driven by an aging global population and rising prevalence of neurogenic and chronic conditions affecting bladder function. Increasing awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities are helping identify previously underdiagnosed patients. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Otsuka Holdings (Taiho Pharmaceutical) (TAC-302), Zeria Pharmaceutical (ZG-802), SFG Sciences (Juro Sciences) (SFG-02), and others will further drive the market forward.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, underactive bladder syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China].

Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Summary

The market size for underactive bladder syndrome was found to be USD 107 million in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China] in 2024.

in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China] in 2024. As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of LUTS in the 7MM + China were approximately 67 million in 2024 and are projected to increase over the forecast period.

in 2024 and are projected to increase over the forecast period. Leading underactive bladder syndrome companies, such as Otsuka Holdings (Taiho Pharmaceutical), ZERIA Pharmaceutical, SFG Sciences (Juro Sciences), and others, are developing new underactive bladder syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the underactive bladder syndrome market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new underactive bladder syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the underactive bladder syndrome market in the coming years. The promising underactive bladder syndrome therapies in clinical trials include TAC-302, ZG-802 (acotiamide), SFG-02, and others.

and others. By 2034, TAC-302 therapy is anticipated to capture the highest market in the 7MM + China.

Discover the new underactive bladder syndrome treatment @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/underactive-bladder-syndrome-market?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market

Rising UAB Prevalence: The total diagnosed prevalent cases of UAB in the United States were 1.9 million in 2024. Given the increasing prevalence of risk factors, increased awareness and diagnosis, higher occurrence of chronic conditions, improved healthcare access, and enhanced data collection for UAB in the United States population, the diagnosed prevalence is estimated to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034).

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of UAB in the United States were in 2024. Given the increasing prevalence of risk factors, increased awareness and diagnosis, higher occurrence of chronic conditions, improved healthcare access, and enhanced data collection for UAB in the United States population, the diagnosed prevalence is estimated to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034). Advanced Therapeutic Interventions Targeting Bladder Dysfunction: Neuromodulation techniques, such as sacral neuromodulation, are being explored to improve bladder function by modulating neural pathways. Botulinum toxin injections, used to relax the external sphincter in cases of functional bladder outlet obstruction, can reduce resistance to urine flow.

Neuromodulation techniques, such as sacral neuromodulation, are being explored to improve bladder function by modulating neural pathways. Botulinum toxin injections, used to relax the external sphincter in cases of functional bladder outlet obstruction, can reduce resistance to urine flow. Launch of Emerging UAB Drugs: The expected launch of UAB drugs such as TAC-302 (Otsuka Holdings (Taiho Pharmaceutical)), ZG-802 (Zeria Pharmaceutical), SFG-02 (SFG Sciences (Juro Sciences)), and others will change the market dynamics in the coming years.

Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Analysis

The current therapeutic landscape for underactive bladder reflects a multifaceted, largely unmet clinical need, underscoring the need for more effective and durable treatment options.

Underactive bladder is characterized by diminished or inadequate bladder contractility, leading to delayed bladder emptying or incomplete bladder emptying.

Effective management of UAB requires a comprehensive neurological and urodynamic evaluation, with primary goals of protecting the upper urinary tract, preventing bladder overdistension, and minimizing post-void residual urine volume.

First-line treatment for UAB predominantly involves conservative and behavioral interventions aimed at improving bladder emptying.

Behavioral strategies such as timed voiding and double voiding are commonly employed to facilitate more complete bladder evacuation.

Intermittent self-catheterization (ISC) remains the most reliable method for achieving complete bladder emptying, although it imposes a significant patient burden due to its invasive nature, discomfort, and need for ongoing training and support.

Alpha-adrenergic blockers, including tamsulosin and doxazosin, are frequently prescribed to reduce urethral resistance and facilitate urinary flow.

Pharmacologic treatment options for UAB are limited, as no available therapy has demonstrated consistent and broad clinical efficacy.

Parasympathomimetic agents such as bethanechol are intended to stimulate detrusor muscle contractions but have shown variable benefit and are often limited by adverse effects such as bradycardia and bronchospasm.

Alpha-1 adrenergic antagonists, including urapidil, indoramin, and doxazosin, are sometimes used off-label to reduce bladder outlet resistance.

Cholinesterase inhibitors such as distigmine increase acetylcholine availability and may enhance bladder contractility, making them a preferred option for some clinicians.

Muscarinic receptor agonists, including bethanechol, have produced inconsistent outcomes across clinical studies.

Emerging and advanced therapeutic approaches are being explored to address the unmet needs in UAB management.

Neuromodulation strategies, particularly sacral neuromodulation, are under investigation for their ability to improve bladder function by modulating neural pathways.

Botulinum toxin injections may be used to relax the external urinary sphincter in patients with functional bladder outlet obstruction, thereby reducing outflow resistance.

Although the overall drug development pipeline for UAB remains sparse, investigational agents such as TAC-302, ZG-802, and SFG-02 are currently under evaluation and represent promising future treatment options.

Underactive Bladder Syndrome Competitive Landscape

The emerging pipeline of UAB holds a few significant key players, such as Otsuka Holdings (Taiho Pharmaceutical) (TAC-302), Zeria Pharmaceutical (ZG-802), SFG Sciences (Juro Sciences) (SFG-02), and others are evaluating their investigational therapies across various stages of clinical development.

Otsuka Holdings' TAC-302 is an orally administered, bioavailable compound that promotes neurite outgrowth in cultured peripheral neurons and has shown beneficial effects on bladder denervation and storage and voiding dysfunctions. The compound is under development by Taiho Pharmaceutical, a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings. Taiho is evaluating TAC-302 in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of detrusor underactivity in patients with overactive bladder. Preclinical investigations demonstrated that TAC-302 improved both storage and voiding abnormalities by restoring bladder innervation and detrusor function, even when therapy was initiated after dysfunction had already developed.

Efficacy results from a Phase II clinical trial published in 2022 supported the therapeutic potential of TAC-302 in patients with detrusor underactivity. However, no further clinical trial updates have been reported to date.

ZERIA Pharmaceutical's ZG-802 (acotiamide) is another emerging therapeutic candidate for underactive bladder (UAB). This orally available small molecule is designed to modulate lower urinary tract function, addressing the impaired bladder activity associated with UAB. Early-stage clinical studies have demonstrated encouraging safety and efficacy outcomes, supporting continued clinical development of ZG-802.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the underactive bladder syndrome market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the underactive bladder syndrome market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the underactive bladder syndrome drugs @ Underactive Bladder Syndrome Drugs Market

What is Underactive Bladder Syndrome?

Underactive bladder syndrome (UAB) is a clinical condition characterized by reduced bladder muscle contractility, resulting in prolonged or incomplete bladder emptying. Individuals with UAB often experience symptoms such as a weak or intermittent urine stream, hesitancy in initiating urination, straining to void, a sensation of incomplete emptying, and increased post-void residual urine volume. Unlike overactive bladder, which is defined by urgency and frequent urination, UAB reflects impaired bladder emptying and may arise from neurological disorders, aging, diabetes, bladder outlet obstruction, or damage to the bladder's sensory or motor pathways. The condition can significantly impact quality of life and, if left untreated, may lead to recurrent urinary tract infections and other complications.

Underactive Bladder Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The underactive bladder syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current underactive bladder syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of UAB in the United States were 1.9 million in 2024. Given the increasing prevalence of risk factors, increased awareness and diagnosis, higher occurrence of chronic conditions, improved healthcare access, and enhanced data collection for UAB in the United States population, the diagnosed prevalence is estimated to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034).

The underactive bladder syndrome treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of LUTS

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UAB

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UAB

Total Treated Cases of UAB

Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 8MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China]. Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market CAGR 22.1 % Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Size in 2024 USD 107 Million Key Underactive Bladder Syndrome Companies Otsuka Holdings (Taiho Pharmaceutical), ZERIA Pharmaceutical, SFG Sciences (Juro Sciences), and others Key Underactive Bladder Syndrome Therapies TAC-302, ZG-802 (acotiamide), SFG-02, and others

Scope of the Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Underactive Bladder Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Underactive Bladder Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Underactive Bladder Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Underactive Bladder Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what is the latest research on underactive bladder syndrome @ New Underactive Bladder Syndrome Medication

Table of Contents

1 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Key Insights 2 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of UAB 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Forecast Methodology 6 UAB Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share of UAB by Therapies (%) in the 7MM + China in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Symptoms 7.3 Classification of UAB 7.4 Causes and Risk Factors 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Diagnosis 7.7 Diagnostic Guidelines 8 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UAB in the 7MM + China 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of LUTS in the US 9.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UAB in the US 9.4.3 Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UAB in the US 9.4.4 Total Treated Cases of UAB in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 9.7 China 10 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Patient Journey 11 Emerging Underactive Bladder Syndrome Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 TAC-302: Otsuka Holdings (Taiho Pharmaceutical) 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.4 Analyst's View 11.3 ZG-802 (acotiamide): ZERIA Pharmaceutical 11.4 SFG-02: SFG Sciences (Juro Sciences) 12 UAB Market: 7MM + China Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of UAB in the 7MM + China 12.6 Total Market Size of UAB by Therapies in the 7MM + China 12.7 The United States Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of UAB in the United States 12.7.2 Total Market Size of UAB by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Size 12.9 Japan Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Size 12.10 China Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Size 13 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Unmet Needs 14 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on Underactive Bladder Syndrome 16 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 China 16.5 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.6 Market Access and Reimbursement of UAB Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Underactive Bladder Syndrome Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Multiple Sclerosis Market

Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple sclerosis companies including Novartis, Sanofi, AB Science, Roche, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Market

Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson's disease companies, including UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, Annovis Bio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Britannia Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), AbbVie, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, among others.

Herpes Zoster Market

Herpes Zoster Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Herpes Zoster companies including Curevo Inc., Mogam Biotechnology Research Institute, Green Cross Corporation, Immoma Biotherapeutics Inc., Icon Plc., Pascoe Pharmazeutische Praeparate GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Astellas Pharma Inc., Yung Shin Pharm Ind. Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Rec-Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Maruho Co. Ltd., Epiphany Biosciences, EMS, Nobelpharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetes companies including Enthera, Nano Precision Medical, Oramed, Dompe Farmaceutici, Carmot Therapeutics, Scohia Pharma, Genexine, REMD Biotherapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP