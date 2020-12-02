Undercollar® Provides Simple Solution to Prevent Lost Pets with Always-on ID Collar

NEW YORK, Dec 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years in the making, undercollar® provides an innovative, yet simple solution to collarless pets. Its new product line helps prevent lost pets with always-on identification collars that are worn by themselves at home and under harnesses and leash collars when exploring the world with their parents.

"The inspiration for undercollar was actually one of my own dogs named Hattie who escaped from my house and was hit by a car," said Tracy Young, Founder and CEO at undercollar. "Thankfully, Hattie survived the accident and was wearing a homemade collar made by my sister. Her collar had my phone number on it, so I was contacted by a Good Samaritan who found her. If Hattie had not been wearing this collar, I may have never been reunited with her. Shortly after, I did research on lost pets and according to the American Humane Association, one in three pets will become lost during their lifetime. This motivated me to design the most comfortable 24/7 ID collar to address this serious problem affecting pets."

undercollar products are thoughtfully designed to ensure identification remains on pets at all times. The collars stretch over the heads of cats and dogs of all sizes without buckles or fasteners, and it can be worn by other pets as well. Made from a soft, durable, pliable, lightweight banding, each collar includes a waterproof sleeve and a permanent marker to add the names of both the pet and the owner, as well as a contact phone number.

"We created a sleek, elegant solution to help prevent lost pets with the world's most comfortable digital pet identification technology," said Young. "Our collars are designed to be always-on because pets don't usually wear their bulky, noisy collars at home and you never know when they're going to accidentally get free and escape. Our products help ensure that lost pets return safely to their families."

As an added layer of protection, undercollar has partnered with PetHub® to help reunite lost pets with their parents via on-collar QR codes that integrate with its extensive database. As a leader in modern pet identification, 96 percent of PetHub recovered pets are returned home in less than 24 hours.

Here's how it works:

Create a free pet profile on PetHub.com .

. Link that profile to the QR code on pet's undercollar.

When your pet is found, the QR code clearly visible making it easy for your pet to be returned home with a simple phone app or by calling the phone number on the tag.

With sizes ranging from XS to XXL, the product is also affordable with a Grand Opening Sale price of only $19.95. Learn more about undercollar at www.undercollar.com .

About undercollar ®

Founded in 2018, undercollar® is a comfortable, pliable, and easy to use digital pet ID collar system that is uniquely designed to be worn 24/7. Available in six sizes, products are specifically designed to fit almost any pet imaginable. Whether you have the traditional Husky that just loves digging under the fence and running away, or you have a vivacious potbellied pig that loves to bolt around the neighborhood, undercollar has the world's most comfortable digital pet identification technology for you. For more information, visit www.undercollar.com . You can also follow undercollar on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

