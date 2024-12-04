Undercover investigation: Holiday shoppers urged to avoid supporting cruel puppy mills

New undercover investigation from the Humane Society of the United States reveals shocking conditions at New Jersey pet stores and the commercial breeders that sold dogs to them

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the holiday season—the busiest puppy-buying time of the year—the Humane Society of the United States warns consumers against purchasing a puppy from a pet store and inadvertently supporting the puppy mill industry . An undercover investigation by the HSUS is exposing unsafe and filthy conditions at 18 puppy mills in the Midwest that sold puppies to pet stores in New Jersey. The investigation marks the third exposé by the animal protection organization demonstrating links between New Jersey pet stores and the dismal start that dogs endure in a puppy mill.

The HSUS visited breeders in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin that sell dogs to New Jersey pet stores. Two breeders—Raymond Lawson and Wayne and Karen Miller—appeared on the HSUS' Horrible Hundred report, an annual report sampling 100 known, problematic puppy mills. Lawson—who appeared in the 2020 and 2024 Horrible Hundred reports—was issued an official warning letter in late 2023 after state inspectors found 10 violations including puppies on dangerous flooring that could entrap their legs (a repeat violation), poor housing, inappropriate veterinary care, some dogs lacking proof of rabies vaccines and more. Lawson has since sold dogs to at least three pet stores in New Jersey, including Furrylicious, Puppy Palace and Wayne Puppies. The Millers appeared in the 2024 Horrible Hundred report.

Conditions filmed from the road and via hidden camera at many of the Midwest breeders included unsafe cages; dogs exhibiting frantic behavior; dogs languishing in enclosures soiled with feces; small, wire-floored cages; and dogs with little or no comfort or enrichment objects. One breeder had dogs in wire cages that were elevated several feet off the ground at the breeding facility he operates in Missouri. Some of his dogs appeared frantic, jumping so high that they were able to raise their heads above the cages, revealing that the cages had no ceilings, and that the dogs could potentially climb out, or wild animals could climb in. This breeder has sold dogs to Select a Puppy in Middletown.

The HSUS also sent a secret shopper to puppy-selling pet stores in Whitehouse Station, Old Bridge, Greenbrook and Union where they observed dirty, frightened and thin puppies. However, the most disturbing conditions were witnessed at the breeding operations which these pet stores source puppies from, which consumers rarely see.

John Goodwin, senior director of the Humane Society of the United State' campaign to Stop Puppy Mills, said: "Pet stores are taking advantage of families eager to bring home a new, furry companion for the holidays. Consumers need to know the truth behind where puppies in pet stores come from—despite what the store might tell them. Nobody wants to fund an operation that treats mother dogs like breeding machines and puppies like mere products."

David Grant, New Jersey state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said: "Concerns about puppy mills like the ones visited in this investigation—along with sick puppy sales, deceptive sales tactics and predatory puppy loans—have led eight states and nearly 150 municipalities in New Jersey to prohibit the sale of puppies in pet stores. New Jersey could soon be the ninth state to enact this policy, and we urge those living in the Garden State to ask your legislators to support the Humane Pet Store Bill."

In Congress, the Puppy Protection Act would improve the quality of life for dogs in federally licensed commercial breeding facilities, requiring stronger standards of care including increased enclosure sizes, prompt veterinary care and protection from extreme temperatures.

The HSUS urges prospective pet owners to adopt their next pet from a shelter or rescue, or purchase only from a responsible breeder who encourages prospective buyers to visit in person and screen the conditions the animals are kept in.

