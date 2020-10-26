Undercover Launches Extraordinary New Holiday Flavors

Arriving on the heels of the company's first-ever seasonal flavor introduced last month ( Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice ), Undercover Snacks' Dark Chocolate + Peppermint and Milk Chocolate + Peppermint combine crispy quinoa and peppermint for a delicious, lower sugar calorie snack -- the ultimate guilt-free holiday delight, and a refreshing new option for holiday entertaining.

"This is a great way to wow your guests this season, and start a new tradition," said Diana Levy, Founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "Packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients, these two peppermint-flavored additions can be enjoyed by snackers everywhere looking for a better-for-you indulgence!"

Originally created as a lighter way to enjoy premium chocolate and as a safe-snacking option for people with food sensitivities, all Undercover Snacks' products are allergy-friendly and free from wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, soybeans, fish, shellfish, sesame and poppy seeds. The snacks are also certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO, Rainforest Alliance Certified, OU Kosher and Halal Certified.

Undercover Snacks are made in the company's SQF-3 certified facility and held to an elite standard for food safety and quality. All snacks are currently sold on Amazon , the company's website , and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, specialty & independent food stores nationwide. For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com and follow @undercoversnacks .

About Undercover Snacks:

Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The WBENC-certified woman-owned company launched in 2017 as CEO & Founder Diana Levy's innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover Snacks are safely made in the company's own custom-engineered, SQF-3 certified chocolate factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find its three new holiday flavors, and six everyday flavors of chocolate crispy quinoa Undercover Snacks, including the Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award-winning Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt and the NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, in over 4,000 stores, on Amazon and at UndercoverSnacks.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Koremenos

[email protected]

SOURCE Undercover Snacks

Related Links

http://undercoversnacks.com

