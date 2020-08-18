Undercover Snacks Announces National Retail Expansion Into Kroger And Wegmans Food Markets

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks , the delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you, has announced today that its chocolate crispy quinoa treats are now available for purchase at 10 Kroger Co. banners nationwide and all Wegmans Food Markets. This expansion rapidly grows the brand's retail footprint and positions the company for accelerated distribution to reach gluten-free and allergen families, as well as health conscious eaters who are looking for a safe, healthy and unbelievably delicious snack option.

After recently rolling out into CVS HealthHUB locations along with all UNFI distribution centers nationwide earlier this year, Undercover Snacks are now available on shelves at nearly 1,000 Kroger locations and over 100 Wegmans Food Markets.

Kroger Co. banners include: Kroger, Dillons Food Stores, Gerbes Super Markets, Baker's Supermarkets, King Soopers, City Market Supermarket, Fry's Food and Drug, Fred Meyer , Quality Food Centers and Smith's. Participating stores will carry Undercover's best-selling Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt flavor.

All Wegmans locations including stores in New York , Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Virginia , Maryland , Massachusetts , and North Carolina now carry Undercover's best selling flavors, which include Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, which recently won the 2020 NEXTY Award for "Best New Sweet or Dessert."

"Expanding our availability in both Kroger and Wegmans aligns with our strategy to grow our retailer and customer base," said Diana Levy, Founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "The global gluten-free products market is expected to reach approximately USD $10 billion by 2027 and we're excited to help meet increasing customer demand with our gluten-free, allergy-friendly, peanut/tree nut-free snacks."

Diana Levy, a health-conscious chocoholic and mom of three daughters, has taken Undercover Snacks from her kitchen table to a 14,000 square foot manufacturing facility she helped engineer. After two of Diana's three daughters were diagnosed with celiac disease, the company formally launched in 2017, scaling rapidly from neighborhood stores to nationwide availability. Undercover is produced with the highest level of food safety and quality in mind at the company's proprietary state-of-the-art SQF 3-certified factory in East Hanover, New Jersey.

All Undercover Snacks' products are allergy-friendly and school safe. Each treat is packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. The snacks are certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO Project verified, Rainforest Alliance Certified and are OU Kosher and Halal Certified.

Undercover Snacks are currently sold on Amazon , the company's website , and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, specialty & independent food stores nationwide. For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com and follow @undercoversnacks .

About Undercover Snacks:

Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying the even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The WBENC-certified woman-owned company launched in 2017 as CEO & Founder Diana Levy's innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover Snacks are safely made in the company's own custom engineered, SQF 3 level chocolate factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all six flavors of dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa Undercover Snacks, including the NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate & Pomegranate, in over 4,000 stores, at Amazon.com and at UndercoverSnacks.com.

