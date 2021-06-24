Undercover Snacks Announces Significant Retail Expansion: Launches Enterprise-wide In Kroger, Rite-aid, Loblaws And Stop & Shop

Launch into approximately 2,000 Kroger-owned stores with banners including: Kroger, City Market, King Soopers, Fry's Food and Drug, Fred Meyer , Harris Teeter , Ralph's, Mariano's, Dillons Food Stores, Gerbes Super Markets, Baker's Supermarkets, Jay C Food Stores, Quality Food Centers, and Smith's. Participating stores will carry Undercover's three best-selling flavors: Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Blueberries and Milk Chocolate in their packaged snack set.

Launch into over 2,000 Rite-Aid stores nationwide which will be adding Undercover's top three flavors to their expanding better-for-you confection set.

Launch into approximately 870 Loblaws across Canada , which will offer Undercover's top three flavors in the company's newly released bilingual French/English packaging.

Launch into approximately 250 Stop & Shop stores which will add Undercover's top three flavors, increasing the company's already strong presence across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with each of these retailers to offer Undercover's line of uniquely delicious snacks that are also better-for-you, gluten-free and allergy-friendly," said Diana Levy, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "We've been fortunate to achieve dramatic growth during the last year, and as the country continues to re-open, are poised for further expansion into newly opened corporate offices, travel and foodservice sectors, and everywhere people consume snacks or are looking for a healthy indulgence!"

Undercover Snacks are sold on the company's website UndercoverSnacks.com, Amazon.com, and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, drug, specialty and independent food stores in the U.S.A., Canada and abroad. The company's delicious Chocolate Quinoa Crisps come in a variety of flavors including Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate + Currants, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, and Dark Chocolate + Blueberries. In addition, the company seasonally offers Dark Chocolate + Peppermint, Milk Chocolate + Peppermint, and Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice. All products are made in the USA at the company's own state-of-the-art SQF-8.1 certified factory in East Hanover, New Jersey, and are allergen-friendly and school safe. Each treat is packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. The snacks are certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO, Rainforest Alliance certified, OU Kosher certified, and Halal certified.

For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com and follow @undercoversnacks.

About Undercover Snacks:

Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The certified woman-owned company launched in 2017 as CEO & Founder Diana Levy's innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover Snacks are safely made in the company's own custom engineered, SQF-8.1 chocolate factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all eight flavors of Undercover's dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks, including their NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate and Good Housekeeping award-winning Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, in over 10,000 stores, at Amazon.com and at UndercoverSnacks.com.

