Undercover Snacks Announces Significant Retail Expansion: Launches Enterprise-wide In Kroger, Rite-aid, Loblaws And Stop & Shop
Undercover's Chocolate Quinoa Crisps to hit shelves in over 5,000 new stores as strong demand for the company's delicious better-for-you snacks continues to accelerate
Jun 24, 2021, 08:00 ET
EAST HANOVER, N.J, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks, the manufacturers of incredibly delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you, announced today that they have dramatically expanded distribution, launching their Chocolate Quinoa Crisps enterprise-wide in Kroger, Rite-Aid, Loblaws and Stop & Shop, and adding over 5,000 new stores in the month of June alone. This expansion significantly increases the brand's retail footprint, and further enhances the company's ability to reach health-conscious consumers who are looking for an indulgent, unbelievably delicious snack option that is also gluten-free, allergen friendly, and better for you.
Building upon expansion announcements earlier this year into CVS HealthHubs, Wegmans, Tops, Shaws and Giant Food, Undercover now has products in over 10,000 locations across North America, and has also begun expanding into other regions internationally. Highlights include:
- Launch into approximately 2,000 Kroger-owned stores with banners including: Kroger, City Market, King Soopers, Fry's Food and Drug, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralph's, Mariano's, Dillons Food Stores, Gerbes Super Markets, Baker's Supermarkets, Jay C Food Stores, Quality Food Centers, and Smith's. Participating stores will carry Undercover's three best-selling flavors: Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Blueberries and Milk Chocolate in their packaged snack set.
- Launch into over 2,000 Rite-Aid stores nationwide which will be adding Undercover's top three flavors to their expanding better-for-you confection set.
- Launch into approximately 870 Loblaws across Canada, which will offer Undercover's top three flavors in the company's newly released bilingual French/English packaging.
- Launch into approximately 250 Stop & Shop stores which will add Undercover's top three flavors, increasing the company's already strong presence across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region.
"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with each of these retailers to offer Undercover's line of uniquely delicious snacks that are also better-for-you, gluten-free and allergy-friendly," said Diana Levy, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "We've been fortunate to achieve dramatic growth during the last year, and as the country continues to re-open, are poised for further expansion into newly opened corporate offices, travel and foodservice sectors, and everywhere people consume snacks or are looking for a healthy indulgence!"
Undercover Snacks are sold on the company's website UndercoverSnacks.com, Amazon.com, and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, drug, specialty and independent food stores in the U.S.A., Canada and abroad. The company's delicious Chocolate Quinoa Crisps come in a variety of flavors including Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate + Currants, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, and Dark Chocolate + Blueberries. In addition, the company seasonally offers Dark Chocolate + Peppermint, Milk Chocolate + Peppermint, and Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice. All products are made in the USA at the company's own state-of-the-art SQF-8.1 certified factory in East Hanover, New Jersey, and are allergen-friendly and school safe. Each treat is packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. The snacks are certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO, Rainforest Alliance certified, OU Kosher certified, and Halal certified.
For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com and follow @undercoversnacks.
About Undercover Snacks:
Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The certified woman-owned company launched in 2017 as CEO & Founder Diana Levy's innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover Snacks are safely made in the company's own custom engineered, SQF-8.1 chocolate factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all eight flavors of Undercover's dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks, including their NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate and Good Housekeeping award-winning Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, in over 10,000 stores, at Amazon.com and at UndercoverSnacks.com.
