Undercover Snacks Launches Enterprise-Wide at Whole Foods Market

"We are incredibly excited to be launching nationally at Whole Foods." said Diana Levy, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "Whole Foods is where it all began… in our first store, in Newark, NJ! We believe Whole Foods' decision to launch Undercover nationally reflects our strong, accelerating sales, coupled with a phenomenally delicious chocolate snack that bring true innovation to the confection category. We are also gaining tremendous awareness and brand recognition as millions of people enjoy Undercover each month as a complimentary snack on United Airlines."

Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offers tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The WBENC-certified woman-owned company was launched in 2017 by CEO & Founder Diana Levy, who sought an innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover is crafted in the company's own custom engineered, SQF-certified chocolate factory in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find Undercover's award winning dark and milk chocolate-covered quinoa crisps in over 25,000 stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Publix, Albertsons, Amazon.com and UndercoverSnacks.com. Undercover is also a complimentary snack on United Airlines where it is enjoyed by millions of passengers each month.

