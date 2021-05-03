Underdog Fantasy announces fund raise in $3,500,000 best ball tournament

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Underdog Fantasy, the fastest growing fantasy app ever, is announcing the largest season long fantasy payout ever. A $3.5m season long NFL Best Ball tournament, with $1,000,001 to first place, Best Ball Mania II is now open for entry.

Also today, Underdog is announcing it has raised $10m from an amazing group of investors including: Kevin Carter, Mark Cuban, Breon Corcoran, Kevin Durant & Rich Kleiman's Thirty Five Ventures, Adam Schefter, The Chainsmokers & Mantis VC, Kygo & The Palm Tree Crew, Steve Aoki, Nas, Future, Gunna, Sway House, Mark Pincus, HBSE Ventures, SV Angel, Roham Gharegozlou, Austin Reif, Eilers & Krejcik, Jared Goff, Matthew Dellavedova, Wilson Chandler, Adam Lefkoe, founders of SimpleBet, Fantasy Labs, RotoGrinders, Football Guys, Fade the Noise, Action Network and many more.

"Kevin Carter was the natural choice to lead our round, as he was the first investor in my last company while he was at SV Angel and believed in us before anyone else did," says Chairman and co-founder Jeremy Levine, who previously was the founder of DRAFT. "Once we filled out our round, we knew we had to throw a festival..." Underdogapalooza starts today at noon and streams until midnight. Be sure to join here: twitter.com/underdogfantasy. There will be NFL draft content with Adam Schefter and other special guests, Best Ball Mania II drafts with Evan Silva and Adam Levitan, advice from last year's Best Ball Mania winner Justin Herzig, big announcements, huge giveaways, and special appearances by the Chainsmokers, DJ Skee, Adam Lefkoe and many others.

Best Ball, one of the four games currently offered by Underdog, is an innovative form of season long fantasy that requires no management after the draft. Participants simply draft their 18 player teams and each week they receive the points at each starting lineup spot for the players who scored the most points. No setting your lineup, trades or waiver wires to deal with. Do the draft and that's it.

Underdog also offers player Pick'em games including Rivals (head-to-head player matchups) and Over/Under as well as daily/weekly drafts, Battle Royale tournaments and more.

