Underdog Signs Gil's Arena Cast to Multi-Year Contracts, Show Aims to Surpass First Take in Ratings in 2025

Underdog and Gilbert Arenas created Gil's Arena in 2023 – Now Largest Digital Basketball Show in the U.S.; Fifth-Largest Daily Sports Show in the U.S. Across all Platforms

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Underdog, one of the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the U.S. and custom-built for the American sports fan, today announced multi-year contract extensions with the entire cast of its hit show Gil's Arena, which includes three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, host/executive producer Josiah Johnson, NCAA Champion Rashad McCants, NBA Champion Nick Young, NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin, Hall-of-Famer Sheryl Swoopes, Mr. Basketball USA Brandon Jennings and WNBA Champion Lexie Brown. Gil's Arena is the largest digital basketball show in the U.S. and the fifth-largest daily sports show in the country, measuring viewers across all platforms.

"Underdog built us a platform and more importantly created a real partnership to share our unfiltered takes with fans. We're building a one-of-a-kind basketball network here, and this is just the beginning – we have big plans for the future," said Gil's Arena host, Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas and Underdog's VP of Content Tim Livingston were early movers in the modern sports media space, starting one of the first athlete-centered podcasts, No Chill, in 2018, a format that has become dominant in sports media.

Underdog and Arenas launched Gil's Arena, which airs live daily on the Gil's Arena YouTube channel every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 2:30 pm EST/ 11:30 am PST.

Gil's Arena has become the fifth-largest daily sports show in the United States across all platforms, garnering more than 500 million views on YouTube, tens of millions of audio downloads, and billions of impressions on social media. Currently averaging 275,000 viewers per episode, Gil's Arena aims to pass ESPN's First Take (496,000 viewers per episode on linear TV) by the end of 2025.

Gilbert Arenas has also become a fixture in Underdog's products, with his – and soon his co-hosts – picks featured in the Underdog website and app.

"This partnership is at the center of our media network expansion and proof of concept for our belief in bringing fans unvarnished and incredibly deep sports content. Working with Gil and his team has been incredible, and we are going to continue to elevate our sports content and build the best sports entertainment experience for our customers," said Liz Marro, Chief Marketing Officer of Underdog.

"We teamed up with Gil to build a wholly authentic show for the basketball community," said Livingston. "The success is a testament to the hard work of Gilbert, Josiah, and the entire cast and crew. We're grateful for the last two years, and excited for the next ten."

In only four years, Underdog has built one of the most impactful and fastest-growing sports media networks in the United States, and has seen major additions to its roster of programs and talent in the last year. The network recently surpassed 1.3 million total YouTube subscribers.

The Underdog network includes wildly popular enterprises: 89, hosted by All-Pro NFL wide receiver Steve Smith; Clean Pocket, hosted by Jay Gruden, Colt McCoy, AQ Shipley, and Justin Pugh; Section 10 and Baseball is Dead with Jared Carrabis and MLB veteran Dallas Braden, Fantasy Football with Josh Norris and Hayden Winks, Heed the Call with Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler, and more.

Underdog, one of the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the country, was founded in 2020 to build games and content to make sports more fun for fans in America. Underdog's core belief: there's so much more to be built for sports fans in America. Underdog's products give sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable sports games. The company offers fantasy sports games; licensed sports betting; and a diverse media network featuring former professional athletes, coaches, analysts and the fastest breaking-news. Underdog is built for and by sports fans to make sports more fun. For more information, visit underdogfantasy.com.

