UNDERDOG'S RAGS-TO-RICHES STORY SHEDS LIGHT ON ANIMAL ADOPTION

About the Dirty Dogs Contest

Millions of dogs enter shelters each year, and the vast majority of them are dirty and matted. Unfortunately, less than half of these dogs are getting the grooming they need. For the past twelve years, it has been Wahl's mission to draw attention to this problem with their annual Dirty Dogs Contest.

Each year, Wahl donates pet grooming supplies to shelters nationwide, aiding in the transformation of dogs and preparing them for adoption. In turn, the shelters post hundreds of amazing transformation photos into the Dirty Dogs Contest gallery. Ten of the most dramatic makeovers from the gallery were selected to participate in the contest, and public votes determined the top three winners.

Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, KS, the rescue organization that saved Cookie, will receive a $10,000 grant to further support their efforts. In addition, NYC Second Chance Rescue in Whitestone, NY, the rescue that submitted second place winner Madeline, will receive a $3,000 grant, and third place dog Scar earned $2,000 for Valley Animal Center in Fresno, CA.

"Grooming is incredibly important for getting our animals adopted, as we do our best to make sure every animal is both mentally and physically healthy before sending them off to their forever home," said Jordan Bani-Younes, Director of Communications at Kansas Humane Society. "We've seen a huge influx of animal intakes in 2023, which has also drained our Emergency Medical Fund. This grant means being able to do more emergency surgeries and help those animals that might be harder to care for."

For more information on Wahl's complete line of pet products, including grooming tips, visit WahlUSA.com, or follow @WahlPets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy, and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers, and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $650 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and TikTok .

SOURCE Wahl

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.