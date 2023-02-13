Underfill Dispensers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Sales of Smart Handheld Devices Bolsters Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underfill Dispensers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Underfill Dispensers Market to Reach $158.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Underfill Dispensers estimated at US$98 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$158.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Capillary Flow Underfill, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$67.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the No Flow Underfill segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Underfill Dispensers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Essemtec AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

ITW Dynatec

ITW EAE

Master Bond, Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Newport Corporation

NORDSON Corporation

Shenzhen STIHOM Machine Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sulzer Ltd.

Zmation Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $158.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2 % Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Underfill Dispenser Market: Prelude

Competition

Global Underfill Dispenser Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Underfill Dispensers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Fears of IC Packaging Market Slowdown due to US-China Trade Tensions, Sustained Growth in Advanced Packaging to Fuel Demand for Underfill Dispensers

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Platform for 2019 and 2023

Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities for the Underfill Dispensers Market

Global Semiconductor Industry Sales Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2010 through 2019

Growing Sales of Smart Handheld Devices Augurs Well for the Market

Stable Sales of Smartphones: An Opportunity Indicator

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024

Increasing Adoption Wearable Electronics in Various Industries Augurs Well for Underfill Dispensing Market

Global Wearable Devices Market: Annual Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Next Generation of Multi-functional Dispensing Enable Semiconductor Back-end Packaging

Underfill Encapsulants: Important Role in Improving Reliability of Flip Chip Assemblies

Stages for Underfill Dispensing in Advanced Package Application

Significant Changes in Application of Underfill

Addressing the Challenges of Jet-Dispensing Underfill in Chip-On-Wafer (COW) Process

High-Throughput Underfill Dispensing in Chip-On-Wafer Packaging

Large-Volume Underfill Processes Requires Better Maintenance and Reliability

Flip Chip: The Most Popular IC Packaging Technology Fuels Need for Underfill Dispensing

Technology Advancements Enable Faster Underfill of Flip Chips

Jet Dispensers for Underfill Applications in Medical Device Assembly

Jetting Evolves As a Key Means of Underfill Dispensing in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products

Jetting Technology Reduces Substrate Area for Underfill for High Density SiP Manufacturing and Consumer Electronic Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

