Underfloor Heating Market Size worth USD 1.62 Billion by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the underfloor heating market is expected to grow by USD 1.62 billion at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? 45% of the growth will originate from Technavio's latest report on the underfloor heating market is segmented by Type and Geography are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs & impeccable growth strategies.

Underfloor Heating Market Vendors

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Underfloor Heating Market

The international market for underfloor heating is incredibly fragmented, with both domestic and international firms offering a large variety of goods. Although there are few obstacles for new players to enter the market, the established players have a distinct advantage because finance is widely available and their scale of operations may be expanded. High levels of rivalry exist in the worldwide underfloor heating market, and major suppliers make sure to make ongoing investments and innovations to expand their product lines.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Computime Group Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Flexel International Ltd.

Genuit Group Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Incognito Heat Co. Ltd.

Jupiter Heating Systems Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nexans SA

nVent Electric Plc

Purmo Group Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Speedheat International

ThermoSoft International Corp.

Underfloor Heating Market Segmentation

By Type

Hydronic underfloor heating



Crosslinked polyethylene tubes are primarily utilized for fluid flow in hydronic underfloor heating systems. These tubes have a longer lifespan than metal or other plastic tubes because they do not rust. Hydronic underfloor heating systems are also less expensive to install than electric underfloor heating systems. Hydronic underfloor heating can utilize heat from various sources, including boilers that burn various fuels, heat pumps, solar electricity, geothermal energy, and solar electrical energy. Consequently, hydronic underfloor heating systems are both more affordable and energy-efficient than electric underfloor heating systems. During the projection period, these reasons will fuel the segment's expansion.



Electric underfloor heating

By Geography

Europe



Europe will account for 45% of market growth. The main markets in Europe for underfloor heating are Germany , the UK, and France . This region's market will expand more quickly than markets in other areas. Over the forecast period, the expansion of government regulations to cut GHG emissions will benefit the underfloor heating market in Europe .

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global underfloor heating industry by value?

What will be the size of the global underfloor heating industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global underfloor heating industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global underfloor heating market?

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

Underfloor Heating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Computime Group Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flexel International Ltd., Genuit Group Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Incognito Heat Co. Ltd., Jupiter Heating Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexans SA, nVent Electric Plc, Purmo Group Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Speedheat Intenational, ThermoSoft International Corp., Toshiba Corp., Uponor Corp., and WARMup Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hydronic underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hydronic underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hydronic underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hydronic underfloor heating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hydronic underfloor heating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electric underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electric underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electric underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electric underfloor heating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electric underfloor heating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 89: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 92: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 94: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 99: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Incognito Heat Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Incognito Heat Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Incognito Heat Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Incognito Heat Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Incognito Heat Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 108: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 113: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 118: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 119: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 128: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Uponor Corp.

Exhibit 133: Uponor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Uponor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Uponor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Uponor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Uponor Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

