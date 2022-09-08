Underground Donut Tour Featured Fall Flavors
The World's Best Donut Tour is celebrating all the flavors of Fall
CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is mixing up the donut flavors on our tours and highlighting all the Fall flavors our partners have to offer. This is the time of year when the weather gets a little cooler, the outfits get a little comfier, and our tours get a little cozier. Many of our partners break out all the best flavors of the season including pumpkin, cinnamon, maple, apple, chai, and more. Below, we've highlighted some of our partners and their seasonal offerings that we'll be featuring on the tour. With each of these flavors, they are a limited time only offer, so make sure to book your tour soon so you can enjoy all these wonderful flavors before they are gone. And obviously an amazing, guided tour of each city is also included in the ticket price. Some of our featured partners and their Fall flavors:
Boston:
- Kane's Donuts: Apple Pie Filled, Apple Cider and Pumpkin Ring Donuts
- Union Square: Ginger Apple Cider Cruller
Chicago:
- Stan's Donuts: Apple Cider, Carrot Cake and Apple Fritter
- Do-Rite Donuts: Cinnamon Old Fashioned
Manhattan:
- Donut Pub: Maple Bacon Croissant and Pumpkin Spice
- Doughnut Project: Maple Cruller
Nashville:
- Parlor Doughnuts: Pumpkin Chai Cheesecake (Full size and Mini)
- Donut Distillery: S'mores and Cinnamon Sugar
Philadelphia:
- Dottie's Donuts: Pumpkin Spice with Chocolate Biscoff
- Federal Donuts: Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Portland:
- Voodoo Doughnuts: Pumpkin Cream Cannolo
- Sesame Donuts: Apple Crumb
Seattle:
- Top Pot Doughnuts: Apple Fritter and Maple Bar
- Daily Dozen Doughnuts: Hot & Fresh Cinnamon Sugar
About the Underground Donut Tour
The Underground Donut Tour has been running for over 7 years across the US, UK, Ireland and Canada in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin and Vancouver. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.
What Can Customers Expect
Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in each city – we share the history of each shop, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Each of our donut tours takes place in the central districts of each city and highlights the numerous cultural landmarks each city has to offer. With thousands of 5 star reviews, we've become one of the top food tours in every city we operate in.
When Do Tours Run
Tours run throughout the week and vary by city, so the best option is to check our website to see when a tour is running in your preferred city.
How Can Customers Book Tickets
Tickets are typically $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.
For more information, please contact:
Jeff Woelker
[email protected]
844-366-8848
For more information on the tour:
Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com
SOURCE Underground Donut Tour
