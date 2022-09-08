Underground Donut Tour Featured Fall Flavors

The World's Best Donut Tour is celebrating all the flavors of Fall

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is mixing up the donut flavors on our tours and highlighting all the Fall flavors our partners have to offer. This is the time of year when the weather gets a little cooler, the outfits get a little comfier, and our tours get a little cozier. Many of our partners break out all the best flavors of the season including pumpkin, cinnamon, maple, apple, chai, and more. Below, we've highlighted some of our partners and their seasonal offerings that we'll be featuring on the tour. With each of these flavors, they are a limited time only offer, so make sure to book your tour soon so you can enjoy all these wonderful flavors before they are gone. And obviously an amazing, guided tour of each city is also included in the ticket price. Some of our featured partners and their Fall flavors:

Delicious Apple Cider donuts from our partner Red Apple Farms in Boston Stans Donuts and some of their Fall flavors

Boston:

Kane's Donuts: Apple Pie Filled, Apple Cider and Pumpkin Ring Donuts

Union Square : Ginger Apple Cider Cruller

Chicago:

Stan's Donuts: Apple Cider, Carrot Cake and Apple Fritter

Do-Rite Donuts: Cinnamon Old Fashioned

Manhattan:

Donut Pub: Maple Bacon Croissant and Pumpkin Spice

and Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Project: Maple Cruller

Nashville:

Parlor Doughnuts: Pumpkin Chai Cheesecake (Full size and Mini)

Donut Distillery: S'mores and Cinnamon Sugar

Philadelphia:

Dottie's Donuts: Pumpkin Spice with Chocolate Biscoff

Federal Donuts: Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Portland:

Voodoo Doughnuts: Pumpkin Cream Cannolo

Sesame Donuts: Apple Crumb

Seattle:

Top Pot Doughnuts: Apple Fritter and Maple Bar

Daily Dozen Doughnuts: Hot & Fresh Cinnamon Sugar

About the Underground Donut Tour

The Underground Donut Tour has been running for over 7 years across the US, UK, Ireland and Canada in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin and Vancouver. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in each city – we share the history of each shop, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Each of our donut tours takes place in the central districts of each city and highlights the numerous cultural landmarks each city has to offer. With thousands of 5 star reviews, we've become one of the top food tours in every city we operate in.

When Do Tours Run

Tours run throughout the week and vary by city, so the best option is to check our website to see when a tour is running in your preferred city.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are typically $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

