Underground Donut Tour Features Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

The World's Best Donut Tour highlights all the flavors of Fall

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is mixing up the donut flavors on our tours and highlighting all the Fall flavors our partners have to offer. This is the time of year when the weather gets a little cooler, the outfits get a little comfier, and our tours get a little cozier. Many of our donut shops break out all the best flavors of the season including pumpkin, cinnamon, maple, apple, chai, and more. Below, we've highlighted some of our partners and their seasonal offerings that we'll be featuring on the tour. With each of these flavors, they are a limited time only offer, so make sure to book your tour soon so you can enjoy all these wonderful flavors before they are gone. And obviously an amazing, guided tour of each city is also included in the ticket price. Some of our featured partners and their Fall flavors:

Red Apple Farms incredible Apple Cider Donuts in Boston, MA Peter Pan Donuts' delicious Apple Fritter in Brooklyn, NY

Boston:

- Kane's Donuts: Maple Glazed, Apple Cider, and Caramel Apple Crunch

- Red Apple Farms: Classic Apple Cider

Brooklyn:

- Doughnut Plant: Apple Compote Crumble

- Peter Pan Donuts: Apple Fritter, Maple Cake, and Pumpkin Cake

Brighton:

- Urban Legend: Apple Crumble

Chicago:

- Firecakes: Apple Fritters and Apple Cider

- Stans Donuts: Full Size and Mini Apple Cider and Pumpkin Old Fashioned

Cork:

- Offbeat Donuts: S'mores Donuts

- Golden Bites: Nutella Churros

Dublin:

- Rolling Donut: Apple Crumble and S'mores Donut

- Sweet Churro: Cinnamon Sugar Churros

London:

- Crosstown: Rum & Pecan Caramel, Pumpkin and Dulce de Leche

Nashville:

- Parlor Doughnuts: Salted Caramel, Apple Pie and Pumpkin Chai Cheesecake

- Rise Biscuits & Donuts: Pumpkin Spice Biscuit Beignets

New York:

- Doughnut Project: Pumpkin Cake with Chocolate Chips

- Dough Doughnuts: Apple Almond Streusel

Portland:

- Voodoo Doughnut: Apple Cider Donut

- Blue Star Donuts: Pumpkin Spice Pecan Old Fashioned

Philadelphia:

- Dotties: Apple Fritters

- Federal Donuts: Pumpkin Roll

Santa Monica:

- Duck Donuts: Caramel Apple Pie

- Sidecar Doughnuts: Saigon Cinnamon Crumb

Seattle:

- Top Pot Doughnuts: Glazed Pumpkin Old Fashioned

- Dahlia Bakery: London Fog and Peach Cobbler

Toronto:

- Bloomers: Triple Berries Maple Fritter

- Pancho's Bakery: Cinnamon Sugar Churro

Vancouver:

- Breka Bakery: Pumpkin Pie Donuts

- Cartems Donuts: Apple Pie Stuffy

Victoria:

- Empire Donuts: Spiced Apple Chai

- Frickin' Delights Donuts: Apple Cider and Pumpkin Pie

And so much more!

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in each city – we share the history of each donut shop or bakery, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour takes guests throughout the city and surrounding areas highlighting local history, art, and cultural institutions along with providing guests numerous seasonal donuts, churros, beignets, and other sweet treats depending on the city.

"This is honestly one of my favorite times of the year when it comes to donuts. The flavors are incredible, the air is a little more brisk and everyone can put on their comfiest sweatshirt and enjoy a leisurely walk with a delicious drink and donut in hand," said Jeff Woelker, owner of the Underground Donut Tour.

When Do Tours Run

Tours run numerous times a day and days of the week depending on the individual city, so check our website for the latest schedule. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

[email protected]

844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour