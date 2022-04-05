Underground Donut Tour Launches Contest to Find America's Greatest Donuts

America's Donut Tour is looking for America's Greatest Donuts

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Donut Tour, is looking for America's Greatest Donuts and Donut Shops. They have created a contest, which can be found at https://www.greatestdonuts.com/, to seek out and find the greatest donut shops in America along with their fan favorite donuts. In business for nearly 7 years, the Underground Donut Tour has expanded from coast to coast and sea to shining sea with 9 cities across America and many more on the way. Unfortunately, the Underground Donut Tour isn't in every city in America yet, but in the meantime, we're looking for America's best and brightest donut shops and their biggest fans to submit the best donuts across America. It doesn't matter whether you have a food truck, mom and pop shop, restaurant, diner, franchise, or coffee shop, we're looking for the best donuts across America.

Could these be America's Greatest Donuts?

How does the contest work?

Beginning on April 5th and ending on April 19th, we're accepting nominations from anyone who wants to submit their donut shop and the best donut they have. Using those nominations, we'll compile a list of the best categories of donuts in the country (Best Cake, Best Croissant, Best Chocolate, etc.) and put them up for a vote between April 26th and May 17th. Once voting is completed, we'll tally the results and announce America's Greatest Donut Winners on May 24th, just a few short weeks ahead of National Donut Day on June 3rd. Each winning shop will receive an award and the ability to tout that they have some of America's Greatest Donuts. The prizes don't end there though. The one shop that receives the most overall votes will receive a $500 prize and recognition as America's Greatest Donut: Fan Favorite. And lastly, we'll be picking 5 lucky winners across America to come and attend the Underground Donut Tour for free in any city we operate in.

About the Underground Donut Tour

The Underground Donut Tour started in Chicago in 2015 as a passion project and has since grown to 9 cities in the US including Chicago, Philadelphia, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Portland, and Seattle. The tour itself is a roughly 2 hour, 2 mile walking tour showcasing some of the top donut shops in each city. In most cities, tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids which includes all the donut samples you can eat, a beverage of your choice, and an amazing guided tour around each city. If you're interested in booking a tour, please visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

