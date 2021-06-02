Underground Donut Tour Launches in Boston

BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut, America's Best Donut Tour, is expanding beyond the Windy City to Beantown – Boston, MA. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 6 years across the country, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland and Seattle and is now adding Boston to our roster. 6 years in business and now 6 cities across the country. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Union Square Donuts Kane's Donuts

"Boston knows their donuts! From the original Dunkin' Donuts opening just outside of Boston to the numerous delicious options today, Boston was an easy choice to add to the tour. If only we could have done it sooner," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Boston – we share the history of each location, local sights and history along the route including the Financial District, Boston Harbor, beautiful Downtown Boston, the Boston Public Market and the historic North End, but most importantly, lots of samples of the best donuts at each location. Some of the locations include Kane's Donuts and Union Square Donuts with two other secret locations you'll only learn about on the tour.

"Boston has such an incredible history, both when it comes to our nation as well as our donuts. You'll get to learn about both on this tour. We hope you can join us!" said Norman Bendroth, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Boston.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, June 25th and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-11 and 12-2 with more days coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

