Underground Donut Tour Launches in Brighton

The World's Best Donut Tour launches their next tour in the UK

BRIGHTON, England, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next tour within the UK, specifically, in "London-by-the-Sea", Brighton. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 8 years across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin, Toronto, Vancouver and now adding Brighton to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best doughnuts each city has to offer.

Enjoy donuts at the Royal Pavilion Hot and fresh donuts at Brighton Palace Pier

"We've heard such great things about Brighton over the years and when we started to look at the incredible donuts, the charming city, and the ocean views, it was an easy choice to start a tour here," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best doughnut shops in Brighton – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour primarily takes place around such famous landmarks in Brighton as the Lanes, the Royal Pavilion, the Palace Pier and much, much more.

"Everyone we've spoken with is really excited to get this tour started and we think it will be a great addition to the local tourism and food scene. We can't wait to share these amazing donuts and stories with Brighton locals as well as out-of-town guests," said Joe Reynolds, Brighton's city manager for the Underground Donut Tour.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, July 28th, and run year-round. Tours run numerous times a day and days of the week, so check our website for the latest schedule. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are £42 for adults and £35 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

