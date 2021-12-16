Underground Donut Tour Launches in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Best Donut Tour, is expanding our New York City footprint to include Brooklyn. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 6 years across the country including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville and now Brooklyn. 6 years in business and now 8 cities across the country. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

"The Brooklyn donut scene is so amazing. Our only wish is that we would have started this tour earlier. With the success we've had in Manhattan, it only makes sense to expand out into the boroughs – with Brooklyn being the first", said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Brooklyn – we share the history of each location, local sights and history along the route including Williamsburg, McCarren Park, Greenpoint and many other sights along the way. Most importantly though, lots of samples of the best donuts at each location. Some of the locations include Doughnut Plant and Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop with two other secret locations you'll only learn about on the tour.

"We can't wait to show guests around Brooklyn. These shops are so iconic and really part of the fabric of the neighborhood. You're going to love all the donuts we have lined up!" said Jenny Saldana, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour New York.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Saturday, December 18th and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-11 and 2-4 with more days coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

[email protected]

844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

