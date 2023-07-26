Underground Donut Tour Launches in Cork

The World's Best Donut Tour launches their next tour in Ireland

CORK, Ireland, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next tour within the European Union, specifically, in Cork, Ireland. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 8 years across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin, Toronto, Vancouver and now adding Cork to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best doughnuts each city has to offer.

Various donuts on the tour
Some of the tasty donuts you can try
"Cork is such an amazing city. The history, the food, the people – it must be a fun place to live, because it certainly was to visit. And the donuts are just second to none," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect
Walking between 4 of the best doughnut shops in Cork – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour primarily takes place around such famous landmarks in Cork as the English Market, the National monument, the Crawford Art Gallery, and much, much more.

"We're really excited to share the stories and history of Cork with our guests. The donuts, the partners, and the route that we've put together, we really think our guests are going to love it," said Paddy Callahan, Cork's city manager for the Underground Donut Tour.

When Do Tours Run
Tours will start on Friday, July 28th, and run year-round. Tours run numerous times a day and days of the week, so check our website for the latest schedule. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets
Tickets are €50 for adults and €40 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:
Jeff Woelker
[email protected]
844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:
Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour

