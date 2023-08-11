Underground Donut Tour Launches in Edinburgh

The World's Best Donut Tour launches their next tour in the UK

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next tour within the UK, specifically in Edinburgh. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 8 years across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin, Toronto, Vancouver and now adding Edinburgh to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best doughnuts each city has to offer.

"Edinburgh is such a magical city with so much rich heritage and history. We immediately fell in love with the idea of opening a doughnut tour here and it's been on our list for a long time. Finally, it's happening," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best doughnut shops in Edinburgh – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour starts in the shadow of Edinburgh castle and includes such landmarks as Victoria Street, the Royal Mile, the Scott Monument, Prince's Street and much more. Not to mention, amazingly delicious doughnuts.

"This tour is going to be such great fun. The doughnuts are some of the best that I've ever had. And we think our guests are really going to enjoy the route and the stories we have planned," said Grace Hicks, Edinburgh's city manager for the Underground Donut Tour.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, August 11th, and run year-round. Tours run numerous times a day and days of the week, so check our website for the latest schedule. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are £43 for adults and £35 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

