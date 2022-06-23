Underground Donut Tour Launches in London

America's Best Donut Tour just became the World's Best Donut Tour

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Best Donut Tour, is becoming the World's Best Donut Tour by expanding beyond the United States into our first location overseas, London, England. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans and is now adding London to our roster as our first international expansion. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Some of the amazing doughnuts you'll be able to try The tour ends with an amazing view of Tower Bridge

"When we started to do our research to see which cities might make a good fit abroad, London stood out as both an amazing donut destination, but also a hub for international tourism. Much like our tours in the states, guests will experience a bit of history, a bit of culture, and a lot of donuts as part of the tour. We're so excited to launch our first international outpost in London!" said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in London – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour primarily takes place near Borough Market showcasing Bread Ahead Bakery and Doughnut Time with two other locations that you'll discover as part of the tour itself.

"These donut shops are absolutely amazing! And the route we've picked out showcases some of the most iconic areas of central London. It's the perfect way to start or end a trip in London. I can't wait to get started!" said Oscar Russell, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour London.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, July 1st, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10-12 and 1-3 with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are £40 for adults and £25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

